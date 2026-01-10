Over 1,000 engineers graduate from Kabul Polytechnic University

The Ministry of Higher Education announced on Saturday that 1,008 engineers graduated from Kabul Polytechnic University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Minister of Higher Education, said the graduates bear responsibility toward the system, society, and their families, and emphasized the importance of continuing education and lifelong learning.

“A graduation certificate is not given to you as an ordinary piece of paper; rather, it is a great trust, and from now on you carry major responsibilities toward the system, society, and your families,” he said.

The graduates include 757 engineers from the bachelor’s programs and 251 engineers from the master’s programs.