Latest News
Afghanistan’s higher education minister heads to Oman for talks
Neda Mohammad Nadeem, Minister of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), departed for Oman on Sunday, aiming to expand and strengthen academic cooperation between the two countries.
According to the Ministry of Higher Education, the visit includes meetings with relevant Omani officials to discuss the development of academic collaboration, the exchange of academic experiences, the strengthening of ties between higher education institutions, and the expansion of educational engagement between Afghanistan and Oman.
The minister and his delegation are also scheduled to visit several academic and educational institutions in Oman as part of efforts to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the higher education sector.
Latest News
Germany admits 32 more Afghans stranded in Pakistan
A group of 32 Afghan migrants has been flown from Pakistan to Berlin, a spokesperson for the German Ministry of the Interior confirmed.
Although Germany suspended its Afghan admission program in May 2025, the process has resumed due to ongoing legal measures within the country.
About 2,000 Afghans have been approved for relocation but remain stuck in Pakistan, some for years.
For years, many of these individuals had been promised entry into Germany, but German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt had questioned some of these commitments and ordered a renewed review of which of the original roughly 2,000 people should still be admitted.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s mines ministry sends technical team to Uzbekistan for training
A technical delegation from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has traveled to Uzbekistan to participate in a 28-day training and capacity-building program aimed at enhancing professional skills in the mining sector.
The delegation consists of 20 technical and professional staff members and is led by the heads of the Institute of Mines and the Technical Inspection Department. The program includes visits to various technical units of accredited laboratories, exposure to advanced laboratory equipment and modern testing methods, and the exchange of practical expertise.
According to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the visit is part of ongoing technical and scientific cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. The initiative focuses on improving laboratory standards, strengthening quality control mechanisms, and boosting technical capacity within Afghanistan’s mining sector.
Latest News
Over 1,000 engineers graduate from Kabul Polytechnic University
The Ministry of Higher Education announced on Saturday that 1,008 engineers graduated from Kabul Polytechnic University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Minister of Higher Education, said the graduates bear responsibility toward the system, society, and their families, and emphasized the importance of continuing education and lifelong learning.
“A graduation certificate is not given to you as an ordinary piece of paper; rather, it is a great trust, and from now on you carry major responsibilities toward the system, society, and your families,” he said.
The graduates include 757 engineers from the bachelor’s programs and 251 engineers from the master’s programs.
