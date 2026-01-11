Afghanistan’s higher education minister heads to Oman for talks

Neda Mohammad Nadeem, Minister of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), departed for Oman on Sunday, aiming to expand and strengthen academic cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Higher Education, the visit includes meetings with relevant Omani officials to discuss the development of academic collaboration, the exchange of academic experiences, the strengthening of ties between higher education institutions, and the expansion of educational engagement between Afghanistan and Oman.

The minister and his delegation are also scheduled to visit several academic and educational institutions in Oman as part of efforts to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the higher education sector.