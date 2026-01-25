Pakistan reports 56% drop in exports to Afghanistan in second half of 2025

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan declined sharply by 56.61 percent in the second half of 2025, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The bank said Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan totaled $219.489 million between July and December 2025, reflecting a significant decrease compared to the same period earlier.

Imports from Afghanistan to Pakistan also saw a notable decline, falling by 36.75 percent to $6.321 million, the data showed.

Trade relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan were disrupted on October 11, 2025, following military tensions between the two countries.