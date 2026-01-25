Business
Pakistan reports 56% drop in exports to Afghanistan in second half of 2025
Imports from Afghanistan to Pakistan also saw a notable decline, falling by 36.75 percent to $6.321 million, the data showed.
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan declined sharply by 56.61 percent in the second half of 2025, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.
The bank said Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan totaled $219.489 million between July and December 2025, reflecting a significant decrease compared to the same period earlier.
Imports from Afghanistan to Pakistan also saw a notable decline, falling by 36.75 percent to $6.321 million, the data showed.
Trade relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan were disrupted on October 11, 2025, following military tensions between the two countries.
Business
Afghanistan sends gold to Uzbekistan for processing
Afghanistan has sent 20 kilograms of raw gold, valued at $2.9 million, to Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region for processing.
Termiz Gold Production, a jewelry manufacturing company based in the Termez International Trade Center free economic zone, has begun processing the imported gold, Kazakh media reported.
The project is expected to boost regional industrial capacity, advance the jewelry industry, and increase export volumes, while also improving the investment climate by creating favorable conditions for industrial development and higher value-added production.
Business
Russia signals interest in expanding investment and trade ties with Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s envoy to Moscow met with Russian officials this week where both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties.
Russia has expressed strong interest in expanding investment and trade cooperation with Afghanistan during a meeting between Afghan and Russian officials in Moscow.
The Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate to Russia, Gul Hassan Hassan, met with Alexander Shkirando, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce, and Dmitry Antonov, Head of the Afghan–Russian Business Council.
During the talks, Russian officials highlighted their interest in increasing investment and commercial engagement with Afghanistan, noting that favorable conditions for investment have been established in the country.
Ambassador Gul Hassan Hassan briefed the meeting on Afghanistan’s current security and economic situation and urged greater access for Afghan products to Russian markets, as well as an expansion of imports from Afghanistan.
Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing economic and trade relations between Afghanistan and Russia.
Business
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
Under the agreement, Afghan traders will enter into direct contracts with Bangladeshi producers to supply medicines to the Afghan market.
Afghan traders have signed an agreement with major Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies to import medicines directly from Bangladesh, a move that comes as Afghanistan prepares to halt the customs clearance of medicines imported from Pakistan.
The deal was reached during a visit to Dhaka by a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The delegation visited two of Bangladesh’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers — BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals Ltd and RENATA PLC — both of which export medicines to around 50 countries.
Under the agreement, Afghan traders will enter into direct contracts with Bangladeshi producers to supply medicines to the Afghan market.
During the visit, Mawlawi Zahid also invited Bangladeshi investors to establish pharmaceutical production facilities inside Afghanistan, stressing that nationwide security has been ensured and that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan supports industrial development and investment.
He said the government has provided all necessary facilities for investors and is committed to supporting domestic production.
Meanwhile, Dr. Naimullah Ayoubi, Director General of the Regulation of Medicines and Health Products at the Ministry of Public Health, assured Bangladeshi manufacturers of full cooperation in line with existing regulations.
The agreement follows an announcement by Afghan authorities that medicines imported from Pakistan will no longer be cleared through customs after the remaining 19-day grace period expires, prompting traders to seek alternative supply sources to ensure the continued availability of medicines in the country.
Saar: Possible US Attack on Iran Discussed
Pakistan reports 56% drop in exports to Afghanistan in second half of 2025
Airlines reroute, cancel flights as tensions ramp up over Iran
Belgium holds talks with IEA on repatriation of Afghan nationals
Afghanistan futsal team arrives in Indonesia ahead of Asian Cup
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
India delivers ambulances to Afghanistan amid growing health cooperation
Saar: Possible US Attack on Iran Discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s Peace Plan and the Prospects for World Order
Saar: Winter Chill and the Plight of Afghan Refugees
Tawsia: Reducing Afghanistan’s Reliance on Pakistan Trade
Tahawol: Pakistan’s membership in the Gaza peace board
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
-
Sport2 days ago
China and Japan set for AFC U23 Asian Cup final showdown
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan set to face Tanzania in ICC Men’s U19 World Cup today
-
Latest News3 days ago
Heavy snowfall across Afghanistan claims 11 lives, shuts key highways
-
Business2 days ago
Russia signals interest in expanding investment and trade ties with Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Canada models hypothetical response to US attack amid rising tensions
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan defeats Vietnam 5–2 in another friendly ahead of AFC Futsal Asian Cup
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U19 thrash Tanzania to register third consecutive win at World Cup