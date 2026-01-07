Business
Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah moves forward with exit from Afghanistan
Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL), one of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks, has advanced its planned exit from Afghanistan following regulatory approvals from both the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), allowing Ghazanfar Bank to begin due diligence on the acquisition.
The bank informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) of the development on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported.
In the notice, BAFL referred to its earlier letter dated December 4, 2025, regarding the non-binding offer received from Ghazanfar Bank, Afghanistan, to acquire BAFL’s operations in the country.
The SBP has granted its in-principle approval for Ghazanfar Bank to start due diligence, and the Central Bank of Afghanistan has provided a similar clearance. As a result, BAFL will permit Ghazanfar Bank to proceed with the process.
Business
Pakistan’s SCCI warns Afghan port closures causing massive losses to traders
Junaid Altaf, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has warned that the prolonged closure of Afghanistan ports is inflicting massive financial losses on traders and severely disrupting bilateral and transit trade.
Speaking during an executive committee meeting of the SCCI, chaired by him, Junaid Altaf said more than 12,000 containers linked to Pak-Afghan and transit trade are currently stranded at Karachi Port, forcing traders to bear heavy demurrage and detention charges. He added that the situation has exhausted the liquidity of clearing agents and bonded carriers, while foreign shipping lines continue to accumulate charges.
The meeting was attended by senior office-bearers, executive committee members, traders, industrialists, importers and exporters, who discussed in detail the continued closure of the crossings. Participants unanimously expressed concern over the adverse impact of the shutdown on trade and employment.
Traders noted that the prolonged closure has disrupted perishable exports, increased unemployment and caused serious socio-economic hardship for communities near the Durand Line that depend heavily on trade. According to stakeholders, millions of dollars are being lost daily due to container detention, while billions of rupees remain blocked in bank guarantees and container security deposits.
The forum emphasized that the issue should be resolved through dialogue, urging authorities on both sides to resume bilateral and transit trade to prevent further economic damage. While acknowledging the gravity of internal and external security challenges, the executive committee maintained that there would be no compromise on national security and peace.
However, the SCCI stressed that reopening trade routes is crucial for economic stability, growth and the continuity of business, commercial and industrial activities. The forum called on relevant authorities to address the matter on a priority basis and find a sustainable solution through negotiations.
Trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan remains suspended since clashes between the two countries on October 11 last year.
Business
Afghanistan’s trade volume nears billion in 2025: Commerce Ministry
For comparison, the ministry noted that Afghanistan’s total trade volume in 2024 was $12.422 billion, with $1.803 billion in exports and $10.619 billion in imports.
Afghanistan’s total trade volume reached nearly $14 billion in 2025, marking an increase from the previous year despite ongoing challenges, including the temporary closure of key trade routes, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.
According to ministry figures, total trade in 2025 stood at $13.932 billion, made up of $1.807 billion in exports and $12.125 billion in imports. Officials said trade activity not only remained resilient but also expanded compared with 2024.
The ministry reported that Afghanistan’s main export destinations included India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkey, China, Iraq, and Tajikistan. Key export products ranged from agricultural and dried goods—such as figs, raisins, saffron, pistachios, almonds, dried apricots, apples, grapes, and pomegranates—to coal, cotton, carpets and kilims, mineral stones, and black pine nuts.
On the import side, Afghanistan’s primary trading partners in 2025 were Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and India, the ministry said. Major imports included fuel, flour and wheat, machinery and vehicle parts, electrical equipment, pharmaceuticals, vegetable oils, cement, rice, sugar, dairy products, industrial raw materials, and clothing.
For comparison, the ministry noted that Afghanistan’s total trade volume in 2024 was $12.422 billion, with $1.803 billion in exports and $10.619 billion in imports.
Officials said the increase in trade volume reflects relative stability in commercial activity and continued efforts to maintain and expand Afghanistan’s economic ties with regional and international partners.
Business
Afghan, Pakistani chambers agree to form committee to resolve trade issues
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) and the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry held their second online meeting to discuss reopening ports and resolving trade-related issues between the two countries.
During the meeting, Sayed Karim Hashemi, Chairman of ACCI, described the port closures as harmful to the economies and trade of both Afghanistan and Pakistan. He emphasized that reopening the ports through cooperation between the two chambers is crucial. Hashemi added that if the Government of Pakistan has delegated authority to the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry for reopening the ports, the Afghan side is ready to take reciprocal measures.
Hashemi agreed to the formation of a 12-member joint committee, proposed by the Pakistan Chamber, to resolve trade disputes, resume the transportation of halted consignments, and implement preventive measures to avoid similar disruptions in the future. Discussions with the Afghan government will follow to implement these decisions.
Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said the port closures have negatively impacted trade, particularly Pakistan’s exports, and assured that containers carrying Afghan commercial goods stranded at the border would be allowed entry as a first step.
The ACCI also proposed that the next joint meeting—comprising six representatives from each chamber—be held next week in Jalalabad to further facilitate the reopening of ports. This proposal was accepted by the Pakistani side.
Sale of coal to needy people starts at low prices in Samangan
Vietnam and Saudi Arabia off to winning starts at AFC U23 Asian Cup
Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah moves forward with exit from Afghanistan
Ariana Television to broadcast major global sports events in 2026
Interior Ministry confirms three killed in clash between locals and gold miners in Takhar
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol: Reviewing Iran’s nationwide protests
Saar: Discussion on ongoing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad
Tahawol: China, Pakistan’s demand from Afghanistan
Saar: Impact of regional developments on Afghanistan
Saar: China, Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan Under‑19s defeat Afghanistan U19 by 133 runs in Zimbabwe tri‑series
-
Sport1 day ago
Asia’s rising stars set to shine at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkish police arrest 32 Afghan migrants hidden in waste tanker
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump criticizes abandonment of military equipment in Afghanistan after Venezuela attack
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan court sentences journalists to life over links to protests after Imran Khan’s arrest
-
Latest News3 days ago
Germany repatriates 83 ‘criminal’ Afghan refugees in 2025
-
International Sports3 days ago
World gears up for Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics