Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah moves forward with exit from Afghanistan

Junaid Altaf, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has warned that the prolonged closure of Afghanistan ports is inflicting massive financial losses on traders and severely disrupting bilateral and transit trade.

Speaking during an executive committee meeting of the SCCI, chaired by him, Junaid Altaf said more than 12,000 containers linked to Pak-Afghan and transit trade are currently stranded at Karachi Port, forcing traders to bear heavy demurrage and detention charges. He added that the situation has exhausted the liquidity of clearing agents and bonded carriers, while foreign shipping lines continue to accumulate charges.

The meeting was attended by senior office-bearers, executive committee members, traders, industrialists, importers and exporters, who discussed in detail the continued closure of the crossings. Participants unanimously expressed concern over the adverse impact of the shutdown on trade and employment.

Traders noted that the prolonged closure has disrupted perishable exports, increased unemployment and caused serious socio-economic hardship for communities near the Durand Line that depend heavily on trade. According to stakeholders, millions of dollars are being lost daily due to container detention, while billions of rupees remain blocked in bank guarantees and container security deposits.

The forum emphasized that the issue should be resolved through dialogue, urging authorities on both sides to resume bilateral and transit trade to prevent further economic damage. While acknowledging the gravity of internal and external security challenges, the executive committee maintained that there would be no compromise on national security and peace.

However, the SCCI stressed that reopening trade routes is crucial for economic stability, growth and the continuity of business, commercial and industrial activities. The forum called on relevant authorities to address the matter on a priority basis and find a sustainable solution through negotiations.

Trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan remains suspended since clashes between the two countries on October 11 last year.