Business

Pakistan’s kinno exports falter as tensions with Afghanistan continue

Published

35 minutes ago

on

Pakistan’s kinno exports remain far below potential as regional tensions, high freight costs and weak government support continue to choke the citrus trade.

Despite being a leading global citrus producer, Pakistan is expected to export just 400,000–450,000 tonnes of kinno in the 2025–26 season, compared with an estimated capacity of 700,000–800,000 tonnes.

Exports in 2024–25 stood at around 350,000–400,000 tonnes, mainly to Russia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Indonesia and Central Asia. While better fruit quality this season has raised hopes, persistent crossing disruptions—especially with Afghanistan—and transport bottlenecks have offset gains.

Growers say prices have collapsed sharply, forcing panic sales. Rates for large kinno have fallen from over Rs120 per kg early in the season to as low as Rs75, while smaller fruit is selling for Rs35–40 per kg amid weak demand.

Industry leaders warn the crisis is crippling processing units and jobs. More than 100 factories reportedly failed to open this season, with dozens more shutting down as exports stall. Cold storages in Sargodha are nearly full, putting fruit worth millions of dollars at risk of spoilage, while growers fear losses of up to Rs10 billion.

Exporters are urging the government to urgently resolve issues, subsidise logistics, and help access alternative markets, warning that prolonged inaction could devastate farmers, workers and the wider economy.

Related Topics:
Business

Pezeshkian pledges to facilitate Iran-Afghanistan trade

Published

1 day ago

on

December 20, 2025

By

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran will facilitate trade and economic exchanges with Afghanistan, including easing procedures at customs and local marketplaces.

He made the remarks during a televised interview following his visit to South Khorasan province, which shares a border with Afghanistan.

Pezeshkian, in a separate event addressing local business leaders, highlighted the province’s strategic advantages, citing its rich mineral resources, proximity to neighboring countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, and access to the ocean via the Chabahar port. He described the region as “a golden opportunity not found everywhere,” emphasizing its potential for economic growth and cross-border commerce.

Business

Afghanistan-Kazakhstan banking ties discussed in Kabul meeting

Published

3 days ago

on

December 18, 2025

By

A Kazakh delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan met with Sediqullah Khalid, First Deputy Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank, to discuss ways of strengthening banking and economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by Da Afghanistan Bank, Khalid said the central bank is keen to establish regular and effective banking relations with Kazakhstan as part of broader efforts to expand bilateral trade.

He noted that enhanced banking cooperation would help facilitate trade, investment, and wider economic interaction between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan, while also contributing to financial stability at the regional level.

Members of the Kazakh delegation also emphasized the importance of developing banking and economic ties and expressed their readiness to expand joint cooperation.

The two sides further agreed to establish technical committees from both countries to hold expert-level discussions and advance practical steps for cooperation.

 
Business

Afghanistan, Kazakhstan envoys discuss expanding trade and regional connectivity

Ambassador Shakeeb thanked Kazakhstan for its continued support and constructive engagement with Afghanistan, particularly in efforts aimed at peace and economic development.

Published

3 days ago

on

December 18, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, has met with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, to explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations and advance regional cooperation.

The two envoys exchanged views on Afghanistan–Kazakhstan ties, regional connectivity, and major infrastructure initiatives, as well as the opportunities and challenges facing regional trade. Discussions also touched on Kazakhstan’s role in promoting regional stability and other matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Shakeeb thanked Kazakhstan for its continued support and constructive engagement with Afghanistan, particularly in efforts aimed at peace and economic development.

He expressed hope that the proposed $3 billion joint trade agreement, once finalized, would bring tangible benefits to both countries and contribute to broader regional economic integration.

Ambassador Kistafin reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for stability and economic growth in Afghanistan, highlighting his country’s involvement in key regional connectivity and trade projects.

He said the current security and stability situation in Afghanistan has increased Kazakhstan’s confidence in expanding regional trade and transit, and praised the efforts of the Islamic Emirate in this regard.

He also stressed the need for coordinated regional efforts to ensure lasting stability, sustainable economic development, and the smooth movement of goods and transit across the region.

