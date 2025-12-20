Connect with us

Business

Pezeshkian pledges to facilitate Iran-Afghanistan trade

Published

3 hours ago

on

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran will facilitate trade and economic exchanges with Afghanistan, including easing procedures at customs and local marketplaces.

He made the remarks during a televised interview following his visit to South Khorasan province, which shares a border with Afghanistan.

Pezeshkian, in a separate event addressing local business leaders, highlighted the province’s strategic advantages, citing its rich mineral resources, proximity to neighboring countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, and access to the ocean via the Chabahar port. He described the region as “a golden opportunity not found everywhere,” emphasizing its potential for economic growth and cross-border commerce.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Business

Afghanistan-Kazakhstan banking ties discussed in Kabul meeting

Published

2 days ago

on

December 18, 2025

By

A Kazakh delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan met with Sediqullah Khalid, First Deputy Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank, to discuss ways of strengthening banking and economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by Da Afghanistan Bank, Khalid said the central bank is keen to establish regular and effective banking relations with Kazakhstan as part of broader efforts to expand bilateral trade.

He noted that enhanced banking cooperation would help facilitate trade, investment, and wider economic interaction between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan, while also contributing to financial stability at the regional level.

Members of the Kazakh delegation also emphasized the importance of developing banking and economic ties and expressed their readiness to expand joint cooperation.

The two sides further agreed to establish technical committees from both countries to hold expert-level discussions and advance practical steps for cooperation.

 
Continue Reading

Business

Afghanistan, Kazakhstan envoys discuss expanding trade and regional connectivity

Ambassador Shakeeb thanked Kazakhstan for its continued support and constructive engagement with Afghanistan, particularly in efforts aimed at peace and economic development.

Published

2 days ago

on

December 18, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, has met with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, to explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations and advance regional cooperation.

The two envoys exchanged views on Afghanistan–Kazakhstan ties, regional connectivity, and major infrastructure initiatives, as well as the opportunities and challenges facing regional trade. Discussions also touched on Kazakhstan’s role in promoting regional stability and other matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Shakeeb thanked Kazakhstan for its continued support and constructive engagement with Afghanistan, particularly in efforts aimed at peace and economic development.

He expressed hope that the proposed $3 billion joint trade agreement, once finalized, would bring tangible benefits to both countries and contribute to broader regional economic integration.

Ambassador Kistafin reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for stability and economic growth in Afghanistan, highlighting his country’s involvement in key regional connectivity and trade projects.

He said the current security and stability situation in Afghanistan has increased Kazakhstan’s confidence in expanding regional trade and transit, and praised the efforts of the Islamic Emirate in this regard.

He also stressed the need for coordinated regional efforts to ensure lasting stability, sustainable economic development, and the smooth movement of goods and transit across the region.

Continue Reading

Business

Mahirood Customs leads Iran’s exports to Afghanistan

More than 1.5 million tonnes of goods were exported to Afghanistan through the border crossing during this period.

Published

3 days ago

on

December 17, 2025

By

Mahirood Customs in South Khorasan province has become Iran’s main export gateway to Afghanistan, accounting for 36 percent of the country’s total exports to its eastern neighbor, Iranian officials said.

South Khorasan Governor Seyed Mohammadreza Hashemi told local media that Mahirood ranked first among Iran’s 71 active customs points during the first eight months of the current Iranian year.

More than 1.5 million tonnes of goods were exported to Afghanistan through the border crossing during this period.

Official customs figures show that Iran’s total exports to Afghanistan exceeded 4.26 million tonnes in the first eight months of the year, with Mahirood handling the largest share, Hashemi said.

He attributed the strong performance to South Khorasan’s strategic location, improved border infrastructure, effective planning, close cooperation with traders, and coordinated efforts by government agencies.

Hashemi said the expansion of exports via Mahirood Customs is contributing to economic growth, job creation, and stronger economic diplomacy for the province.

He added that continued support for exporters and streamlined customs procedures could further increase South Khorasan’s share of the Afghan market and other target markets in the future.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!