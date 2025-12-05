Putin questions US punishing India for buying Russian oil

Russian President Vladimir Putin challenged heavy U.S. pressure on India not to buy Russian fuel if the U.S. could do so as he began a two-day state visit, where he was embraced on arrival by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin spoke in comments to Indian broadcaster India Today, aired hours after landing in New Delhi for a visit during which both countries are seeking to boost mutual trade and expand the variety of items in transactions.

New Delhi and Moscow have strong ties going back to the days of the former Soviet Union, and Russia has been the main source of arms for India for decades. India has also emerged as the top buyer of seaborne Russian oil despite Western sanctions imposed after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

India’s crude imports, however, are set to hit a three-year low this month following a punitive U.S. tariff on Indian goods and a tightening of sanctions on Russia, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration says India’s purchases of cheap Russian oil help finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

“The United States itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants. That is also fuel,” Putin told India Today.

“If the U.S. has the right to buy our fuel, why shouldn’t India have the same privilege? This question deserves thorough examination, and we stand ready to discuss it, including with President Trump,” he said.

India has said Trump’s tariffs are unjustified and unreasonable and pointed at ongoing U.S. trade with Moscow. The U.S. and European Union continue to import billions of dollars worth of Russian energy and commodities, ranging from liquefied natural gas to enriched uranium.

“There is a certain decline in overall trade turnover during the first nine months of this year,” Putin said when asked if Indian oil purchases had fallen under pressure from the West.

“This is just a minor adjustment. Overall, our trade turnover stands almost at the same level as before.”

He added: “Trade in petroleum products and crude oil … Russian oil, is running smoothly in India.”

Asked how India and Russia should deal with Trump and his tariffs, Putin said the U.S. President has advisers who believe that implementing such tariff policies ultimately benefits the U.S. economy. “We hope that, in the end, all violations of World Trade Organization regulations will be rectified,” he said.

Hours earlier, Modi received Putin at the airport in Delhi, a rare gesture underlining the warm ties between the leaders.

They embraced on a red carpet on the tarmac and then drove away in the same vehicle for a private dinner hosted by Modi.

Senior Russian ministers and a large Russian business delegation were in New Delhi for Putin’s visit and the two leaders will hold summit talks on Friday when they are expected to announce a raft of deals.

“Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefited our people,” Modi posted on X ahead of the dinner.

India and Russia aim to raise two-way trade to $100 billion by 2030. Their commerce rose more than five-fold from about $13 billion in 2021 to near $69 billion in 2024–25, almost entirely driven by Indian energy imports.

Bilateral trade eased to $28.25 billion in April–August 2025, reflecting a decline in crude oil imports.

At the same time, India is looking for new destinations to increase exports of its goods hit by the punishing 50% tariff imposed by Trump.

Russia wants to import more Indian goods to balance bilateral trade, which is currently heavily skewed towards energy, Deputy Kremlin Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin told a business conference in New Delhi earlier on Thursday.

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said New Delhi wants to diversify exports to Russia and increase sales of automobiles, electronics goods, data-processing equipment, heavy machinery, industrial components, textiles, and foodstuffs.