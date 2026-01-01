Putin, Rahmon discuss Afghanistan-linked security concerns

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon have discussed regional security challenges linked to Afghanistan, amid rising concerns over border stability and cross-border militancy, the Kremlin said.

According to a Kremlin statement, the two leaders held a phone conversation focusing on bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and shared security priorities. While specific details of their discussion on Afghanistan were not disclosed, both presidents underscored the importance of strengthening strategic partnership and regional coordination.

The talks come as Tajikistan reports a surge in cross-border security incidents. On December 25, Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security reported an armed clash with militants infiltrating from Afghan territory, resulting in the deaths of three insurgents and two Tajik border guards.

Earlier, two separate attacks linked to Afghan territory reportedly killed five people, prompting President Rahmon to instruct security agencies to reassess border protection measures and security strategies.

Russia and Tajikistan maintain close security cooperation, including joint military drills and intelligence sharing, aimed at countering security threats originating from Afghanistan and the wider region.

President Rahmon recently inaugurated a new tank training ground and four additional border outposts along the Afghan frontier to bolster defensive capabilities.