Latest News
Putin, Rahmon discuss Afghanistan-linked security concerns
According to a Kremlin statement, the two leaders held a phone conversation focusing on bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and shared security priorities.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon have discussed regional security challenges linked to Afghanistan, amid rising concerns over border stability and cross-border militancy, the Kremlin said.
According to a Kremlin statement, the two leaders held a phone conversation focusing on bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and shared security priorities. While specific details of their discussion on Afghanistan were not disclosed, both presidents underscored the importance of strengthening strategic partnership and regional coordination.
The talks come as Tajikistan reports a surge in cross-border security incidents. On December 25, Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security reported an armed clash with militants infiltrating from Afghan territory, resulting in the deaths of three insurgents and two Tajik border guards.
Earlier, two separate attacks linked to Afghan territory reportedly killed five people, prompting President Rahmon to instruct security agencies to reassess border protection measures and security strategies.
Russia and Tajikistan maintain close security cooperation, including joint military drills and intelligence sharing, aimed at countering security threats originating from Afghanistan and the wider region.
President Rahmon recently inaugurated a new tank training ground and four additional border outposts along the Afghan frontier to bolster defensive capabilities.
Latest News
Afghanistan, Oman discuss expanding transport and aviation cooperation
Officials said the meetings reflect both countries’ interest in boosting regional connectivity, facilitating trade and transit, and enhancing technical cooperation in civil aviation.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Transport and Aviation, Hamidullah Akhundzada, has met with senior Omani officials to explore ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in transport and aviation sectors.
During a meeting with Oman’s Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, the two sides discussed expanding transport relations, enhancing bilateral cooperation in transport services, and reviewing potential memorandums of understanding in the sector.
In a separate meeting with Naif bin Ali Al Amri, President of Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority, discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in air traffic services, cargo transportation, the development of air corridors, and capacity-building for professional aviation staff.
Officials said the meetings reflect both countries’ interest in boosting regional connectivity, facilitating trade and transit, and enhancing technical cooperation in civil aviation.
The talks are seen as part of broader efforts to deepen regional partnerships and support the development of Afghanistan’s transport and aviation infrastructure.
Latest News
UK backs stability and a better future for Afghans, envoy says
The UK envoy added that he hopes the new year will mark the beginning of positive change for Afghanistan, bringing progress and greater prospects for its people.
Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, has extended New Year greetings to the people of Afghanistan, expressing hope that 2026 will bring peaceful, safe, and hopeful to the country.
In a message shared on social media platform X, Lindsay said the UK stands alongside the Afghan people and remains committed to supporting a future based on stability, expanded opportunities, and the protection of human dignity for all citizens.
The UK envoy added that he hopes the new year will mark the beginning of positive change for Afghanistan, bringing progress and greater prospects for its people.
Latest News
UNHCR: Afghan returnees from Iran better off than those returning from Pakistan
In its Afghanistan Post-Return Monitoring Survey Report, released on Tuesday, UNHCR highlighted stark differences in the living conditions and challenges faced by returnees depending on their country of return.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says Afghan refugees returning from Iran generally have higher levels of education, better food security, and more stable housing compared to those returning from Pakistan.
In its Afghanistan Post-Return Monitoring Survey Report, released on Tuesday, UNHCR highlighted stark differences in the living conditions and challenges faced by returnees depending on their country of return.
According to the report, Afghans returning from Iran often have greater access to education, improved food security, and better housing conditions. In contrast, returnees from Pakistan face severe economic hardship, are more dependent on daily wage labor, and carry heavier debt burdens.
UNHCR noted that returnees from Iran were slightly less likely to hold debt than those returning from Pakistan, while the gap between female-headed households (90 percent) and male-headed households (87 percent) remained relatively small.
The report further found that Afghan returnees from Pakistan—particularly recent arrivals—are more likely to rent accommodation and struggle to meet rental costs. By comparison, many returnees from Iran own homes or have inherited property. Access to safe drinking water and sanitation services was also found to be more limited among those returning from Pakistan.
On Monday alone, 2,827 Afghan migrants were repatriated from Iran and Pakistan, underscoring the continued scale of return movements.
Over the past four decades, Iran has remained one of the world’s largest host countries for refugees and migrants, despite facing significant economic and social pressures. The majority of these refugees are Afghans who fled conflict, insecurity, poverty, and prolonged crises in their homeland.
UNHCR data shows that Iran currently hosts around 773,000 registered Afghan refugees holding Amayesh cards, along with more than 2.7 million Afghans living in refugee-like conditions. With over 3.5 million refugees, Iran ranks as the world’s second-largest refugee-hosting country.
However, field reports and unofficial estimates suggest that as many as seven million Afghans may be residing in Iran, including around four million without legal documentation.
UNHCR has warned that Iran faces mounting challenges as the international community has provided less than one-third of the funding required to meet the humanitarian needs of refugees.
In a press release issued on October 27, UNHCR reported that more than 1.7 million Afghan refugees returned from Iran to Afghanistan during the first nine months of 2025, highlighting the growing pressure on both returnees and host communities.
Afghanistan, Oman discuss expanding transport and aviation cooperation
UK backs stability and a better future for Afghans, envoy says
Putin, Rahmon discuss Afghanistan-linked security concerns
UNHCR: Afghan returnees from Iran better off than those returning from Pakistan
Five from same family killed in house roof collapse in Herat
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol: World events in 2025 reviewed
Saar: Afghanistan’s major humanitarian disaster in 2026 discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over forced return of Afghan refugees
Saar: US President’s warning to Iran discussed
Tahawol: Kabul and Islamabad: latest stances and updates
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia says it is not ready to accept Afghan workers on a large scale
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan launches investigation into border incidents with Tajikistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul condemns Israel’s recognition of breakaway Somaliland region
-
Health4 days ago
India delivers ambulances to Afghanistan amid growing health cooperation
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan finalizes roadmap for TAP power transmission project
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan FM welcomes Afghan clerics’ fatwa against use of soil for attacks
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA official highlights U.S. role in major development projects in Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Iran eager in connecting to China through development of Afghanistan’s railway: Ali Zakari