UK backs stability and a better future for Afghans, envoy says

Afghanistan’s Minister of Transport and Aviation, Hamidullah Akhundzada, has met with senior Omani officials to explore ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in transport and aviation sectors.

During a meeting with Oman’s Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, the two sides discussed expanding transport relations, enhancing bilateral cooperation in transport services, and reviewing potential memorandums of understanding in the sector.

In a separate meeting with Naif bin Ali Al Amri, President of Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority, discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in air traffic services, cargo transportation, the development of air corridors, and capacity-building for professional aviation staff.

Officials said the meetings reflect both countries’ interest in boosting regional connectivity, facilitating trade and transit, and enhancing technical cooperation in civil aviation.

The talks are seen as part of broader efforts to deepen regional partnerships and support the development of Afghanistan’s transport and aviation infrastructure.