Qatar reaffirms support for Afghanistan in talks with UN Envoy

Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met with the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs, Indrika Ratwatte, to discuss strengthening cooperation on humanitarian and development efforts in Afghanistan.

According to an official statement, the meeting reviewed ongoing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations and explored ways to enhance joint initiatives aimed at addressing Afghanistan’s urgent humanitarian and development needs.

Al Misnad reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to serving as a platform for dialogue and as a key logistical, political, and humanitarian partner for the United Nations in facilitating its work related to Afghanistan.

She also reiterated Doha’s support for the Afghan people, emphasizing the importance of sustained international engagement to ensure the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance and to support critical sectors, including health, education, and economic empowerment.