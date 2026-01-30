US Senate advances bill to block funds reaching IEA

The U.S. Senate has advanced legislation aimed at preventing American taxpayer funds from reaching the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), marking a new step in Washington’s efforts to restrict financial support to groups it designates as terrorist organizations.

The No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act, approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, now moves to the full Senate for consideration. The bill seeks to bar U.S. funds from directly or indirectly benefiting the IEA and establishes official U.S. policy opposing financial or material support to the group by foreign governments or non-governmental organizations.

Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch cited the human cost of the Afghanistan war, noting that more than 2,000 U.S. service members were killed and over 20,000 injured during the conflict. He described any transfer of U.S. funds to the IEA as “a betrayal of the victims of the war,” calling the legislation a common-sense measure to ensure taxpayer dollars are not diverted to militant groups.

The bill was introduced in January 2025 by Senator Tim Sheehy, with co-sponsorship from Senators Bill Hagerty, Tommy Tuberville, and Steve Daines. It also directs the State Department to develop strategies to counter foreign assistance that could benefit the IEA.

In response, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said the United States has not provided funds directly to the Emirate. He added that international assistance entering Afghanistan is intended exclusively for humanitarian purposes.

Supporters of the legislation say it reinforces U.S. efforts to cut off financial resources to militant groups while allowing humanitarian aid to continue through international organizations operating in Afghanistan.