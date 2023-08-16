Climate Change
Quarter of world’s population facing extreme annual water stress
New data from the World Resources Institute (WRI) reveals a quarter of the world’s population is currently exposed to extremely high annual water stress.
The WRI’s Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas found 25 countries are currently suffering from extreme water stress every year – with Bahrain, Cyprus, Kuwait, Lebanon and Oman the worst affected.
Afghanistan meanwhile is ranked at number 40 out of 164 countries.
In addition, an even higher proportion is exposed to water stress at least some of the time.
Currently, half of the world’s population endure extremely high water stress at least one month of the year, a number the WRI predicts will rise to 60% by 2050.
By then an additional one billion people are expected to have to live with extreme water stress, even if global temperature rises are limited to between 1.3C and 2.4C by 2100.
“People like to think about climate change as the biggest existential threat to humanity,” Crystal Davis, global director of WRI’s Food, Land and Water Program told Sky News.
“Water is essential to nearly every crisis we face, because when we don’t have enough water, we don’t produce enough food or energy.
“We can’t keep people healthy, wildfires intensify, people migrate, conflict ensues, and equality worsens,” she said.
“If a country is using 100% of its available supply, usually you’re going to start to see a few bad things happen,” says Charles Iceland, director of Freshwater Initiatives at the WRI.
“Groundwater levels drop, rivers dry up, lakes dry up, wetlands dry up and we’re seeing that across places in the Middle East, like Iraq and Iran.”
Currently, 60% of the world’s irrigated agriculture is grown in areas with extreme water stress, meaning crops are at a heightened risk of failing in periods of dry weather.
The worst affected region is North Africa and the Middle East, where 83% of the population is currently exposed to extremely high water stress. By 2050 that figure is expected to rise to 100% of the population.
South Asia is the second worst affected region, with 74% of the population there exposed to extremely high water stress.
The 25 counties currently experiencing extreme water stress annually are (in order):
Bahrain
Cyprus
Kuwait
Lebanon
Oman
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Israel
Egypt
Libya
Yemen
Botswana
Iran
Jordan
Chile
San Marino
Belgium
Greece
Tunisia
Namibia
South Africa
Iraq
India
Syria
Maui wildfires deadliest in a century after death toll hits 89
The death toll from the Maui wildfires is now at 89, officials said on Saturday, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, Reuters reported.
The scale of the damage came into sharper focus on Saturday, as search teams with cadaver dogs sifted through the ruins of Lahaina, four days after a fast-moving blaze leveled the historic resort town, obliterating buildings and melting cars.
The cost to rebuild Lahaina was estimated at $5.5 billion, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), with more than 2,200 structures damaged or destroyed and more than 2,100 acres (850 hectares) burned.
Governor Josh Green warned at a news conference on Saturday afternoon that the death toll would continue to rise as more bodies were discovered, read the report.
Officials vowed to examine the state’s emergency notification systems after some residents questioned whether more could have been done to warn people before the fire overtook their homes. Some were forced to wade into the Pacific Ocean to escape.
Sirens stationed around the island – intended to warn of impending natural disasters – never sounded, and widespread power and cellular outages hampered other forms of alerts.
The state’s attorney general, Anne Lopez, said she was launching a review of the decision-making both before and during the fire, while Green told CNN he had authorized a review of the emergency response.
Local officials have described a nightmarish confluence of factors, including communications network failures, powerful wind gusts from an offshore hurricane and a separate wildfire dozens of miles away, that made it nearly impossible to coordinate in real time with the emergency management agencies that would typically issue warnings and evacuation orders.
According to Reuters the death toll made the inferno, which erupted on Tuesday, Hawaii’s worst natural disaster in history, surpassing a tsunami that killed 61 people in 1960, a year after Hawaii became a U.S. state.
The latest death toll exceeded the 85 people who perished in a 2018 fire in the town of Paradise, California, and was the highest toll from a wildfire since 1918, when the Cloquet fire in Minnesota and Wisconsin claimed 453 lives.
Touring Lahaina earlier on Saturday, Green said state and federal agencies were working to aid those who had survived.
“Our focus now is to reunite people where we can, and to get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding,” he said.
Authorities began allowing residents back into west Maui on Friday, although the fire zone in Lahaina remained barricaded. Officials warned there could be toxic fumes from smoldering areas and said search operations were continuing.
“It’s going to be sad to get down there,” said Za Dacruz, 33, as he waited on Friday in a traffic jam to try to return to Lahaina. “We’re just looking for everyone to be alive, to be safe – that’s all we’re trying to do. And the rest? We’ll go from there.”
Hundreds of people were still missing, though a precise count was not clear, Reuters reported.
At a family assistance center in Kahului, June Lacuesta said he was trying to locate nine relatives who had not been heard from since Tuesday.
“When I see Lahaina town itself, I cannot describe the feelings I get,” said Lacuesta, who was headed to a church shelter next to continue his search.
The disaster began just after midnight on Tuesday when a brush fire was reported in the town of Kula, roughly 35 miles (56 km) from Lahaina.
About five hours later, power was knocked out in Lahaina. In updates posted on Facebook that morning, Maui County said a three-acre (1.2-hectare) brush fire cropped up in Lahaina around 6:30 a.m. but had been contained by 10 a.m.
Subsequent updates were focused on the Kula fire, which had burned hundreds of acres and forced some local evacuations. But at around 3:30 p.m., according to the county’s updates, the Lahaina fire flared up.
Some residents began evacuating while people, including hotel guests, on the town’s west side were instructed to shelter in place. In the ensuing hours, the county posted a series of evacuation orders on Facebook, though it was not clear whether residents were receiving them as people frantically fled the fast-advancing flames.
Some witnesses said they had little warning, describing their terror as the blaze destroyed the town around them in what seemed to be a matter of minutes.
European scientists make it official: July was the hottest month on record by far
The European climate monitoring organization, Copernicus Climate Change Service, has made it official: July 2023 was Earth’s hottest month on record by a wide margin.
July’s global average temperature of 16.95 degrees Celsius was a third of a degree Celsius higher than the previous record set in 2019, Copernicus Climate Change Service announced Tuesday. Normally global temperature records are broken by hundredths or a tenth of a degree, so this margin is unusual, Associated Press reported.
The United States is now at a record 15 different weather disasters that caused at least $1 billion in damage this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday. It’s the most mega-disasters through the first seven months of the year since the agency tracked such things starting in 1980, with the agency adjusting figures for inflation.
“These records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events,” said Copernicus deputy director Samantha Burgess.
There have been deadly heat waves in the Southwestern United States and Mexico, Europe and Asia. Scientific quick studies put the blame on human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.
The previous single-day heat record was set in 2016 and tied in 2022. From July 3, each day has exceeded that record. It’s been so warm that Copernicus and the World Meteorological Organization made the unusual announcement that it was likely the hottest month days before it ended. Tuesday’s calculations made it official.
“We should not care about July because it’s a record, but because it won’t be a record for long,” said Imperial College of London climate scientist Friederike Otto. “It’s an indicator of how much we have changed the climate. We are living in a very different world, one that our societies are not adapted to live in very well.”
The global average temperature last month was 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times. In 2015, the nations of the world agreed to try to prevent long-term warming — not individual months or even years, but decades — that is 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial times.
Last month was so hot, it was .7 degrees Celsius hotter than the average July from 1991 to 2020, Copernicus said. The world’s oceans were half a degree Celsius warmer than the previous 30 years and the North Atlantic was 1.05 degrees Celsius hotter than average. Antarctica set record lows for sea ice, 15% below average for this time of year.
Record flooding along Alaska river near Juneau prompts evacuations
Record flooding struck Alaska’s capital city on Saturday after a glacial dam outburst, destroying at least one structure and prompting city officials to issue evacuation orders for dozens of residents.
The National Weather Service (NWS) received reports of large trees collapsing into the Mendenhall River near Juneau on Saturday night as water levels rose, eroding the banks – resulting in at least one house being washed away.
Glacial outburst flooding happens when trapped water escapes through cracks in thinning ice dams, a phenomenon that has increased around the world as a result of climate change.
The water level of Mendenhall Lake reached nearly 4.6 meters early Sunday morning, Reuters reported.
Water levels were receding rapidly on the Mendenhall River in Alaska on Sunday morning, but a flood warning remained in effect until 10 a.m. local time, the NWS said.
Such extreme weather is expected to increase as a result of human-induced climate change, with scientists reporting that it played an “absolutely overwhelming” role in the record-breaking heat waves that swept North America, Europe and China in July.
Climate change-driven glacial melt and unusually heavy monsoon rains submerged large swathes of Pakistan last year, damaging crops and infrastructure and killing at least 1,700 people.
