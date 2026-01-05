Rubio says US will not govern Venezuela, rejects comparisons to Iraq and Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington does not plan to govern Venezuela or engage in long-term nation-building, seeking to calm concerns that recent US actions could lead to a prolonged foreign intervention similar to those in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Speaking on US television on Sunday, Rubio said the United States’ role would be limited primarily to enforcing an existing “oil quarantine” on Venezuela following the removal of longtime leader Nicolás Maduro. His remarks came a day after President Donald Trump said the United States would be “running” Venezuela, comments that prompted widespread debate at home and abroad.

Rubio said the president’s comments had been misinterpreted and stressed that Washington does not intend to administer the country or manage its daily affairs. Instead, he said, the US would continue applying economic and political pressure to influence policy changes in Caracas.

On CBS’s Face the Nation, Rubio said the oil quarantine—implemented before Maduro’s removal—would remain in place. “We continue with that quarantine, and we expect to see changes, not just in the way the oil industry is run for the benefit of the people, but also to stop drug trafficking,” he said.

Rubio added that the US would maintain its blockade of sanctioned oil tankers, some of which have been seized, describing the measures as “tremendous leverage.” He said the pressure would remain until Washington sees changes it believes serve US interests and improve conditions for Venezuelans.

Venezuelan officials have rejected the US position and called for Maduro’s release. Legal experts have also questioned the legality of some US actions, including military strikes on vessels accused of drug trafficking, warning they could push the boundaries of international law.

Trump’s repeated references to “running” Venezuela have drawn criticism from Democrats and unease among some Republicans, particularly supporters of the “America First” movement who oppose overseas interventions. Analysts have also drawn comparisons to past US involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Rubio dismissed those comparisons, saying the situation in Venezuela is fundamentally different. “This is not the Middle East,” he said. “This is the Western Hemisphere, and our mission here is very different.”

The situation continues to attract international scrutiny as the United States seeks to maintain pressure on Venezuela while assuring allies and domestic audiences that it does not intend to embark on another long-term foreign intervention.