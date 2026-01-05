Latest News
Rubio says US will not govern Venezuela, rejects comparisons to Iraq and Afghanistan
Rubio dismissed those comparisons, saying the situation in Venezuela is fundamentally different. “This is not the Middle East,” he said. “This is the Western Hemisphere, and our mission here is very different.”
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington does not plan to govern Venezuela or engage in long-term nation-building, seeking to calm concerns that recent US actions could lead to a prolonged foreign intervention similar to those in Iraq or Afghanistan.
Speaking on US television on Sunday, Rubio said the United States’ role would be limited primarily to enforcing an existing “oil quarantine” on Venezuela following the removal of longtime leader Nicolás Maduro. His remarks came a day after President Donald Trump said the United States would be “running” Venezuela, comments that prompted widespread debate at home and abroad.
Rubio said the president’s comments had been misinterpreted and stressed that Washington does not intend to administer the country or manage its daily affairs. Instead, he said, the US would continue applying economic and political pressure to influence policy changes in Caracas.
On CBS’s Face the Nation, Rubio said the oil quarantine—implemented before Maduro’s removal—would remain in place. “We continue with that quarantine, and we expect to see changes, not just in the way the oil industry is run for the benefit of the people, but also to stop drug trafficking,” he said.
Rubio added that the US would maintain its blockade of sanctioned oil tankers, some of which have been seized, describing the measures as “tremendous leverage.” He said the pressure would remain until Washington sees changes it believes serve US interests and improve conditions for Venezuelans.
Venezuelan officials have rejected the US position and called for Maduro’s release. Legal experts have also questioned the legality of some US actions, including military strikes on vessels accused of drug trafficking, warning they could push the boundaries of international law.
Trump’s repeated references to “running” Venezuela have drawn criticism from Democrats and unease among some Republicans, particularly supporters of the “America First” movement who oppose overseas interventions. Analysts have also drawn comparisons to past US involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The situation continues to attract international scrutiny as the United States seeks to maintain pressure on Venezuela while assuring allies and domestic audiences that it does not intend to embark on another long-term foreign intervention.
A stable Afghanistan offers major economic and political opportunities: Mullah Baradar
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said on Sunday that a secure Afghanistan represents a significant opportunity for all, both economically and politically.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony in Kandahar, Baradar emphasized that the Islamic Emirate supports political and economic participation for the country’s comprehensive development. He noted that over the past four years, this participation has been strengthened through consultation with scholars, academic experts, and professional staff.
Baradar highlighted that Afghanistan’s current political authority is stable and balanced compared to the past. Parallel political movements and opposing factions that previously challenged national decisions have been removed. Administrative participation, transparency, economic infrastructure development, public services, and national satisfaction have all improved.
He called on countries to engage constructively with the Islamic Emirate, leveraging Afghanistan’s potential within the framework of regional and international cooperation.
Baradar also assured citizens that the Emirate will uphold everyone’s rights and property, urging the public to support the government in maintaining security and rebuilding the nation. He further urged scholars to guide people with wisdom and patience, avoiding harsh or sarcastic language.
Trump criticizes abandonment of military equipment in Afghanistan after Venezuela attack
U.S. President Donald Trump has again criticized the U.S. abandonment of military equipment in Afghanistan, saying the decision damaged America’s global standing, while claiming the country is now regaining respect on the world stage.
Speaking in an interview with Fox News following a recent attack in Venezuela that led to the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro, Trump contrasted the current state of U.S. military power with what he described as the situation after the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“We have a country now that is respected,” Trump said. “I rebuilt the military in my first term, and they gave a little chunk of it away — but it was a lot. They gave it to Afghanistan so stupidly.”
Trump argued that the pullout made the United States appear weak internationally, saying, “Compare this to Afghanistan, where we were a laughingstock all over the world. We are not a laughingstock anymore.”
He went on to assert that the U.S. military is now stronger than ever, claiming it possesses unmatched capabilities and equipment. “Now we have the greatest military in the world by far. We have the greatest military equipment in the world by far,” he said.
Trump has repeatedly criticized the manner of U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which occurred under President Joe Biden’s administration.
The Biden administration has defended the decision, arguing that the withdrawal ended a two-decade-long war and followed an agreement negotiated during Trump’s presidency.
UN Security Council to meet Monday over US action in Venezuela
The U.S. military action overnight constitutes “a dangerous precedent,” Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Monday after the U.S. attacked Venezuela and deposed its long-serving autocratic President Nicolas Maduro, a move that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres views as setting “a dangerous precedent.”
Colombia, backed by Russia and China, requested the meeting of the 15-member council, diplomats said. The U.N. Security Council has met twice – in October and December – over the escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington would run Venezuela “until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.” It is unclear how Trump plans to oversee Venezuela.
“This is a colonial war aimed at destroying our republican form of government, freely chosen by our people, and at imposing a puppet government that allows the plundering of our natural resources, including the world’s largest oil reserves,” Venezuela’s U.N. Ambassador Samuel Moncada wrote to the U.N. Security Council on Saturday.
He said the U.S. had violated the founding U.N. Charter, which states: ” All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”
“The Secretary-General continues to emphasize the importance of full respect – by all – of international law, including the UN Charter. He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected,” Dujarric said.
The Trump administration has for months targeted suspected drug trafficking boats off the Venezuelan coast and the Pacific coast of Latin America. The U.S. ramped up its military presence in the region and announced a blockade of all vessels subject to U.S. sanctions, last month intercepting two tankers loaded with Venezuelan crude.
In October, the U.S. justified its action as consistent with Article 51 of the founding U.N. Charter, which requires the Security Council to be immediately informed of any action states take in self-defense against armed attack.
“This is not regime change this is justice,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz posted on X on Saturday. “Maduro was an indicted, illegitimate dictator that led a declared Narco-terrorism organization responsible for killing American citizens.”
