Russia says it is not ready to accept Afghan workers on a large scale

Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special representative for Afghanistan, has stated that Russia is not yet prepared to accept Afghan migrant workers in large numbers due to security concerns.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Russia, Hassan Gul Hassan, told RIA Novosti that Kabul is negotiating with Russian authorities on the potential employment of Afghan workers in the agricultural sector.

Kabulov emphasized that Russia cannot fully open its doors to large groups of people whose backgrounds cannot be reliably verified, calling such an approach “against the law.” He warned that if migration is not carefully controlled, individuals with harmful or disruptive intentions could be among the migrants.

He added that while such labor migration might be possible in the future, it must be carefully organized, regulated, and monitored, and currently, no operational program exists. These explanations, he said, have been communicated to the Afghan ambassador.

Currently, Russia’s quota for Afghan workers remains very limited, at around 80 people per year.