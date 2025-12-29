Latest News
Russia says it is not ready to accept Afghan workers on a large scale
Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special representative for Afghanistan, has stated that Russia is not yet prepared to accept Afghan migrant workers in large numbers due to security concerns.
Earlier, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Russia, Hassan Gul Hassan, told RIA Novosti that Kabul is negotiating with Russian authorities on the potential employment of Afghan workers in the agricultural sector.
Kabulov emphasized that Russia cannot fully open its doors to large groups of people whose backgrounds cannot be reliably verified, calling such an approach “against the law.” He warned that if migration is not carefully controlled, individuals with harmful or disruptive intentions could be among the migrants.
He added that while such labor migration might be possible in the future, it must be carefully organized, regulated, and monitored, and currently, no operational program exists. These explanations, he said, have been communicated to the Afghan ambassador.
Currently, Russia’s quota for Afghan workers remains very limited, at around 80 people per year.
Latest News
IEA official highlights U.S. role in major development projects in Afghanistan
An official of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Monday that the 20-year U.S. presence in Afghanistan represented an exceptional period in the bilateral relationship with the United States. Beyond that period, relations between Kabul and Washington face no serious complications.
Zakir Jalaly, Director of the Second Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaking during former U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul, emphasized that the United States’ positive role in major development projects—such as Kandahar Airport and the Kajaki Dam in Helmand—should not be overlooked.
He added that the current circumstances have once again created an environment conducive to improving and expanding Afghanistan-U.S. relations, with no significant obstacles in sight.
Jalaly also highlighted that the signing of the Doha Agreement reflects a notable level of pragmatism on both sides, allowing them to move beyond past challenges and focus on opportunities for cooperation in this new phase.
Latest News
UN: four in five Kabul residents live in informal settlements
In a message shared on Sunday, December 28, UN-Habitat stated that Kabul is home to 40 percent of Afghanistan’s total urban population, underscoring the city’s rapid and unplanned urban growth.
The United Nations Human Settlements Programme in Afghanistan (UN-Habitat) has reported that four out of every five residents of Kabul are living in informal settlements.
In a message shared on Sunday, December 28, UN-Habitat stated that Kabul is home to 40 percent of Afghanistan’s total urban population, underscoring the city’s rapid and unplanned urban growth.
According to the programme, residents of informal settlements face greater exposure to the impacts of climate change, including environmental risks and limited access to basic services.
UN-Habitat emphasized that these figures highlight the urgent need for immediate action on urban climate challenges, sustainable planning, and improved living conditions in Kabul.
Latest News
Ex-US envoy Khalilzad visits Kabul, meets with FM Muttaqi
Khalilzad also commended Afghanistan’s progress in security and reconstruction and underscored the importance of continuing bilateral talks.
Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, arrived in Kabul and met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
During the meeting held on Sunday, both sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand bilateral relations between Afghanistan and the United States, as well as the challenges that lie ahead, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.
The Foreign Minister noted that following the withdrawal of foreign forces and the end of the war, engagement between Kabul and Washington has entered a new phase, presenting fresh opportunities to advance relations through dialogue.
Khalilzad also commended Afghanistan’s progress in security and reconstruction and underscored the importance of continuing bilateral talks.
Russia says it is not ready to accept Afghan workers on a large scale
IEA official highlights U.S. role in major development projects in Afghanistan
US and Ukraine ‘a lot closer’ on peace deal, Trump says after meeting with Zelenskiy
Tahawol: Iran Stresses Expanding Cooperation with Afghanistan
Saar: strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad discussed
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Tahawol: Iran Stresses Expanding Cooperation with Afghanistan
Saar: strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: 46th anniversary of former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan’s trade relations with regional countries discussed
Saar: Discussion on critiquing Trump’s immigration policy
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
-
Latest News5 days ago
Omari and Iranian ambassador meet to strengthen Afghan migrant labor ties
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s Embassy in Tokyo to suspend operations
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan’s actions target militants, not religious sites: Khawaja Asif
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan launches investigation into border incidents with Tajikistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Cricket fever set to soar as ATN secures exclusive rights to air IPL in Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
FC Goa to take on FC Istiklol in next AFC Champions League Two match
-
Business4 days ago
Russia eyes trans-Afghan railway to expand regional trade corridors