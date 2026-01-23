Russia signals interest in expanding investment and trade ties with Afghanistan

Russia has expressed strong interest in expanding investment and trade cooperation with Afghanistan during a meeting between Afghan and Russian officials in Moscow.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate to Russia, Gul Hassan Hassan, met with Alexander Shkirando, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce, and Dmitry Antonov, Head of the Afghan–Russian Business Council.

During the talks, Russian officials highlighted their interest in increasing investment and commercial engagement with Afghanistan, noting that favorable conditions for investment have been established in the country.

Ambassador Gul Hassan Hassan briefed the meeting on Afghanistan’s current security and economic situation and urged greater access for Afghan products to Russian markets, as well as an expansion of imports from Afghanistan.

Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing economic and trade relations between Afghanistan and Russia.