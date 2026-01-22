Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh

Afghan traders have signed an agreement with major Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies to import medicines directly from Bangladesh, a move that comes as Afghanistan prepares to halt the customs clearance of medicines imported from Pakistan.

The deal was reached during a visit to Dhaka by a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation visited two of Bangladesh’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers — BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals Ltd and RENATA PLC — both of which export medicines to around 50 countries.

Under the agreement, Afghan traders will enter into direct contracts with Bangladeshi producers to supply medicines to the Afghan market.

During the visit, Mawlawi Zahid also invited Bangladeshi investors to establish pharmaceutical production facilities inside Afghanistan, stressing that nationwide security has been ensured and that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan supports industrial development and investment.

He said the government has provided all necessary facilities for investors and is committed to supporting domestic production.

Meanwhile, Dr. Naimullah Ayoubi, Director General of the Regulation of Medicines and Health Products at the Ministry of Public Health, assured Bangladeshi manufacturers of full cooperation in line with existing regulations.

The agreement follows an announcement by Afghan authorities that medicines imported from Pakistan will no longer be cleared through customs after the remaining 19-day grace period expires, prompting traders to seek alternative supply sources to ensure the continued availability of medicines in the country.