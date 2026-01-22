Business
Chinese investors pledge 400 Megawatts of coal-fired power generation

Afghanistan’s national power utility, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), has announced that Chinese investors are planning to invest in the generation of around 400 megawatts of electricity from coal in Kabul and several provinces.
According to a statement issued by DABS, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Haq Akhundzada Hamkar, on Wednesday held talks with Luo Zhongchun, the head of the Chinese investment consortium Afghan Yuchang (AYCC), regarding investment in coal-based power generation projects.
Welcoming the representatives of the Chinese company, Hamkar assured them that all conditions are currently in place to support investment in power generation, adding that investors can confidently invest in electricity production and the construction of related infrastructure.
Luo, the head of AYCC, expressed readiness to move forward with the projects, stating that in addition to a 60-megawatt power generation project in Kabul, the consortium would also invest in a 320-megawatt project in Takhar province.
He added that work on the 60-megawatt Kabul project would be the first phase.
Hamkar also said that projects aimed at expanding domestic power generation sources would see greater progress compared to the past. He noted that work is currently advancing rapidly on several projects, which, once completed, will largely meet the country’s electricity needs and help create conditions for the growth of industry and trade.
The announcement comes as Hamkar, in separate meetings with tribal elders and national investors, reaffirmed assurances that facilities and incentives are being created to encourage investment in new power generation projects.
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh

Afghan traders have signed an agreement with major Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies to import medicines directly from Bangladesh, a move that comes as Afghanistan prepares to halt the customs clearance of medicines imported from Pakistan.
The deal was reached during a visit to Dhaka by a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The delegation visited two of Bangladesh’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers — BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals Ltd and RENATA PLC — both of which export medicines to around 50 countries.
Under the agreement, Afghan traders will enter into direct contracts with Bangladeshi producers to supply medicines to the Afghan market.
During the visit, Mawlawi Zahid also invited Bangladeshi investors to establish pharmaceutical production facilities inside Afghanistan, stressing that nationwide security has been ensured and that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan supports industrial development and investment.
He said the government has provided all necessary facilities for investors and is committed to supporting domestic production.
Meanwhile, Dr. Naimullah Ayoubi, Director General of the Regulation of Medicines and Health Products at the Ministry of Public Health, assured Bangladeshi manufacturers of full cooperation in line with existing regulations.
The agreement follows an announcement by Afghan authorities that medicines imported from Pakistan will no longer be cleared through customs after the remaining 19-day grace period expires, prompting traders to seek alternative supply sources to ensure the continued availability of medicines in the country.
Afghanistan to stop importing Pakistani medicines in 19 Days

The Islamic Emirate has announced that, starting 20th February 2026, customs across Afghanistan will no longer process medicines imported from Pakistan.
The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to enforce the measure, according to an official directive from the Deputy of Economic Affairs.
Pakistani pharmaceutical importers have been warned to settle all pending commercial transactions within the next 19 days to avoid disruption.
Late last year, the Ministry of Finance had allowed the clearance of Pakistani medicines at Afghan customs for a limited three-month period. With 19 days remaining in that period, once it expires, traders will no longer be able to import these medicines into the country.
Afghanistan relies heavily on imported medicines to meet domestic demand, with Pakistan being one of the main suppliers.
This decision comes amid broader economic and trade policy changes by the Islamic Emirate, aimed at regulating imports and promoting local production.
Analysts however warn that the move could impact the availability of certain pharmaceutical products, making it crucial for authorities to ensure alternative sources or boost domestic manufacturing to prevent shortages.
Afghan trade delegation visits Bangladesh to boost economic ties

A senior Afghan trade delegation has arrived in Bangladesh on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.
The delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Ahmadullah Zahid, includes senior government officials as well as five Afghan traders representing various sectors.
According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, discussions during the visit will focus on enhancing trade relations, facilitating exports and imports, and identifying opportunities for joint investment.
Talks are also expected to explore broader commercial cooperation and the potential signing of memoranda of understanding to support long-term trade partnerships.
Officials said the visit is intended to help Afghan traders gain access to new markets, increase export opportunities for Afghan products, and promote closer regional economic integration.
The Ministry emphasized that such high-level engagements play a key role in driving economic growth, expanding trade links, and strengthening the foundations of Afghanistan’s national economy.
