Chinese investors pledge 400 Megawatts of coal-fired power generation

Afghanistan’s national power utility, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), has announced that Chinese investors are planning to invest in the generation of around 400 megawatts of electricity from coal in Kabul and several provinces.

According to a statement issued by DABS, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Haq Akhundzada Hamkar, on Wednesday held talks with Luo Zhongchun, the head of the Chinese investment consortium Afghan Yuchang (AYCC), regarding investment in coal-based power generation projects.

Welcoming the representatives of the Chinese company, Hamkar assured them that all conditions are currently in place to support investment in power generation, adding that investors can confidently invest in electricity production and the construction of related infrastructure.

Luo, the head of AYCC, expressed readiness to move forward with the projects, stating that in addition to a 60-megawatt power generation project in Kabul, the consortium would also invest in a 320-megawatt project in Takhar province.

He added that work on the 60-megawatt Kabul project would be the first phase.

Hamkar also said that projects aimed at expanding domestic power generation sources would see greater progress compared to the past. He noted that work is currently advancing rapidly on several projects, which, once completed, will largely meet the country’s electricity needs and help create conditions for the growth of industry and trade.

The announcement comes as Hamkar, in separate meetings with tribal elders and national investors, reaffirmed assurances that facilities and incentives are being created to encourage investment in new power generation projects.