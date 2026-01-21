Connect with us

Afghanistan to stop importing Pakistani medicines in 19 Days

Pakistani pharmaceutical importers have been warned to settle all pending commercial transactions within the next 19 days to avoid disruption.

6 hours ago

The Islamic Emirate has announced that, starting 20th February 2026, customs across Afghanistan will no longer process medicines imported from Pakistan.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to enforce the measure, according to an official directive from the Deputy of Economic Affairs.

Late last year, the Ministry of Finance had allowed the clearance of Pakistani medicines at Afghan customs for a limited three-month period. With 19 days remaining in that period, once it expires, traders will no longer be able to import these medicines into the country.

Afghanistan relies heavily on imported medicines to meet domestic demand, with Pakistan being one of the main suppliers.

This decision comes amid broader economic and trade policy changes by the Islamic Emirate, aimed at regulating imports and promoting local production.

Analysts however warn that the move could impact the availability of certain pharmaceutical products, making it crucial for authorities to ensure alternative sources or boost domestic manufacturing to prevent shortages.

Afghan trade delegation visits Bangladesh to boost economic ties

The delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Ahmadullah Zahid, includes senior government officials as well as five Afghan traders representing various sectors.

3 days ago

January 18, 2026

A senior Afghan trade delegation has arrived in Bangladesh on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Ahmadullah Zahid, includes senior government officials as well as five Afghan traders representing various sectors.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, discussions during the visit will focus on enhancing trade relations, facilitating exports and imports, and identifying opportunities for joint investment.

Talks are also expected to explore broader commercial cooperation and the potential signing of memoranda of understanding to support long-term trade partnerships.

Officials said the visit is intended to help Afghan traders gain access to new markets, increase export opportunities for Afghan products, and promote closer regional economic integration.

The Ministry emphasized that such high-level engagements play a key role in driving economic growth, expanding trade links, and strengthening the foundations of Afghanistan’s national economy.

 

500 Jeribs of land allocated for industrial park in Kandahar

The land, located in the Noda area of Daman district, was formally handed over to the Directorate of Industry and Commerce after the completion of all legal and administrative procedures.

5 days ago

January 16, 2026

Five hundred jeribs of state-owned land have been officially allocated for the construction of an industrial park in Daman district of Kandahar province, based on a decree issued by the Islamic Emirate’s Supreme Leader decree.

The land, located in the Noda area of Daman district, was formally handed over to the Directorate of Industry and Commerce after the completion of all legal and administrative procedures.

The transfer was carried out by the General Directorate of Land Affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture, with technical cooperation from the Kandahar Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock.

Esmatullah Farhad, director of land transfer and distribution, said a standard industrial park will be developed on the site, providing space for industrial factories and contributing to the growth of industry and expansion of trade in Kandahar.

Officials say the move is part of broader efforts to strengthen economic infrastructure, support investment, and promote domestic production in the country.

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce officials meet FM Muttaqi to discuss trade issues

1 week ago

January 14, 2026

Officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) met with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Tuesday to discuss key issues related to trade, transit, and investment in the country.

During the meeting, Syed Karim Hashemi, head of the ACCI, highlighted the importance of attracting foreign investors to various economic sectors and called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide additional support and facilitation to encourage investment. He also addressed matters concerning the operations and development of the Chamber itself.

Minister Muttaqi welcomed the Chamber’s proposals and pledged full cooperation from the Ministry in trade and transit initiatives, particularly by creating enhanced facilities for foreign investors to promote economic growth in Afghanistan.

