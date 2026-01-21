Business
Afghanistan to stop importing Pakistani medicines in 19 Days
Pakistani pharmaceutical importers have been warned to settle all pending commercial transactions within the next 19 days to avoid disruption.
The Islamic Emirate has announced that, starting 20th February 2026, customs across Afghanistan will no longer process medicines imported from Pakistan.
The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to enforce the measure, according to an official directive from the Deputy of Economic Affairs.
Pakistani pharmaceutical importers have been warned to settle all pending commercial transactions within the next 19 days to avoid disruption.
Late last year, the Ministry of Finance had allowed the clearance of Pakistani medicines at Afghan customs for a limited three-month period. With 19 days remaining in that period, once it expires, traders will no longer be able to import these medicines into the country.
Afghanistan relies heavily on imported medicines to meet domestic demand, with Pakistan being one of the main suppliers.
This decision comes amid broader economic and trade policy changes by the Islamic Emirate, aimed at regulating imports and promoting local production.
Analysts however warn that the move could impact the availability of certain pharmaceutical products, making it crucial for authorities to ensure alternative sources or boost domestic manufacturing to prevent shortages.
Business
Afghan trade delegation visits Bangladesh to boost economic ties
The delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Ahmadullah Zahid, includes senior government officials as well as five Afghan traders representing various sectors.
A senior Afghan trade delegation has arrived in Bangladesh on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.
The delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Ahmadullah Zahid, includes senior government officials as well as five Afghan traders representing various sectors.
According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, discussions during the visit will focus on enhancing trade relations, facilitating exports and imports, and identifying opportunities for joint investment.
Talks are also expected to explore broader commercial cooperation and the potential signing of memoranda of understanding to support long-term trade partnerships.
Officials said the visit is intended to help Afghan traders gain access to new markets, increase export opportunities for Afghan products, and promote closer regional economic integration.
The Ministry emphasized that such high-level engagements play a key role in driving economic growth, expanding trade links, and strengthening the foundations of Afghanistan’s national economy.
Business
500 Jeribs of land allocated for industrial park in Kandahar
The land, located in the Noda area of Daman district, was formally handed over to the Directorate of Industry and Commerce after the completion of all legal and administrative procedures.
Five hundred jeribs of state-owned land have been officially allocated for the construction of an industrial park in Daman district of Kandahar province, based on a decree issued by the Islamic Emirate’s Supreme Leader decree.
The land, located in the Noda area of Daman district, was formally handed over to the Directorate of Industry and Commerce after the completion of all legal and administrative procedures.
The transfer was carried out by the General Directorate of Land Affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture, with technical cooperation from the Kandahar Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock.
Esmatullah Farhad, director of land transfer and distribution, said a standard industrial park will be developed on the site, providing space for industrial factories and contributing to the growth of industry and expansion of trade in Kandahar.
Officials say the move is part of broader efforts to strengthen economic infrastructure, support investment, and promote domestic production in the country.
Business
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce officials meet FM Muttaqi to discuss trade issues
Officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) met with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Tuesday to discuss key issues related to trade, transit, and investment in the country.
During the meeting, Syed Karim Hashemi, head of the ACCI, highlighted the importance of attracting foreign investors to various economic sectors and called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide additional support and facilitation to encourage investment. He also addressed matters concerning the operations and development of the Chamber itself.
Minister Muttaqi welcomed the Chamber’s proposals and pledged full cooperation from the Ministry in trade and transit initiatives, particularly by creating enhanced facilities for foreign investors to promote economic growth in Afghanistan.
UK envoy meets Afghan and Pakistani officials in Islamabad to discuss security issues
Afghanistan U19 thrash Tanzania to register third consecutive win at World Cup
Public office must serve the people, not personal interests: Justice Minister
Afghanistan to stop importing Pakistani medicines in 19 Days
Afghanistan set to face Tanzania in ICC Men’s U19 World Cup today
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Saar: Pakistan seeking to resolve issues with Afghanistan
Tahawol: Attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Kabul
Tahawol: Trump’s push to seize Greenland discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Qatar relations discussed
Saar: Qatar’s call for engagement with Afghanistan
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
-
Sport4 days ago
Naveen-ul-Haq out of WI T20Is and 2026 World Cup; Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi in
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan appoints Charge d’Affaires in India amid growing engagement
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan futsal team departs for Vietnam ahead of 2026 Asian Cup
-
Sport2 days ago
Tune in tomorrow to Ariana Television for AFC U23 Asian Cup semi-finals
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U-19 stun South Africa at World Cup
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U19 crush West Indies by 138 runs at World Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN warns of triple crisis in Afghanistan: drought, migrant return and funding shortfalls