Afghanistan to stop importing Pakistani medicines in 19 Days

The Islamic Emirate has announced that, starting 20th February 2026, customs across Afghanistan will no longer process medicines imported from Pakistan.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to enforce the measure, according to an official directive from the Deputy of Economic Affairs.

Pakistani pharmaceutical importers have been warned to settle all pending commercial transactions within the next 19 days to avoid disruption.

Late last year, the Ministry of Finance had allowed the clearance of Pakistani medicines at Afghan customs for a limited three-month period. With 19 days remaining in that period, once it expires, traders will no longer be able to import these medicines into the country.

Afghanistan relies heavily on imported medicines to meet domestic demand, with Pakistan being one of the main suppliers.

This decision comes amid broader economic and trade policy changes by the Islamic Emirate, aimed at regulating imports and promoting local production.

Analysts however warn that the move could impact the availability of certain pharmaceutical products, making it crucial for authorities to ensure alternative sources or boost domestic manufacturing to prevent shortages.