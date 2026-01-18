Business
Afghan trade delegation visits Bangladesh to boost economic ties
The delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Ahmadullah Zahid, includes senior government officials as well as five Afghan traders representing various sectors.
A senior Afghan trade delegation has arrived in Bangladesh on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.
The delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Ahmadullah Zahid, includes senior government officials as well as five Afghan traders representing various sectors.
According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, discussions during the visit will focus on enhancing trade relations, facilitating exports and imports, and identifying opportunities for joint investment.
Talks are also expected to explore broader commercial cooperation and the potential signing of memoranda of understanding to support long-term trade partnerships.
Officials said the visit is intended to help Afghan traders gain access to new markets, increase export opportunities for Afghan products, and promote closer regional economic integration.
The Ministry emphasized that such high-level engagements play a key role in driving economic growth, expanding trade links, and strengthening the foundations of Afghanistan’s national economy.
Business
500 Jeribs of land allocated for industrial park in Kandahar
The land, located in the Noda area of Daman district, was formally handed over to the Directorate of Industry and Commerce after the completion of all legal and administrative procedures.
Five hundred jeribs of state-owned land have been officially allocated for the construction of an industrial park in Daman district of Kandahar province, based on a decree issued by the Islamic Emirate’s Supreme Leader decree.
The land, located in the Noda area of Daman district, was formally handed over to the Directorate of Industry and Commerce after the completion of all legal and administrative procedures.
The transfer was carried out by the General Directorate of Land Affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture, with technical cooperation from the Kandahar Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock.
Esmatullah Farhad, director of land transfer and distribution, said a standard industrial park will be developed on the site, providing space for industrial factories and contributing to the growth of industry and expansion of trade in Kandahar.
Officials say the move is part of broader efforts to strengthen economic infrastructure, support investment, and promote domestic production in the country.
Business
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce officials meet FM Muttaqi to discuss trade issues
Officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) met with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Tuesday to discuss key issues related to trade, transit, and investment in the country.
During the meeting, Syed Karim Hashemi, head of the ACCI, highlighted the importance of attracting foreign investors to various economic sectors and called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide additional support and facilitation to encourage investment. He also addressed matters concerning the operations and development of the Chamber itself.
Minister Muttaqi welcomed the Chamber’s proposals and pledged full cooperation from the Ministry in trade and transit initiatives, particularly by creating enhanced facilities for foreign investors to promote economic growth in Afghanistan.
Business
Trump says nations doing business with Iran face 25% tariff on US trade
President Donald Trump said on Monday any country that does business with Iran will face a tariff rate of 25% on any trade with the U.S., as Washington weighs a response to the situation in Iran which is seeing its biggest anti-government protests in years.
“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, Reuters reported.
Tariffs are paid by U.S. importers of goods from those countries. Iran, a member of the OPEC oil producing group, has been heavily sanctioned by Washington for years. It exports much of its oil to China, with Turkey, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and India among its other top trading partners.
“This Order is final and conclusive,” Trump said without providing any further detail.
There was no official documentation from the White House of the policy on its website, nor information about the legal authority Trump would use to impose the tariffs, or whether they would be aimed at all of Iran’s trading partners. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
The Chinese embassy in Washington criticized Trump’s approach, saying China will take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its interests and opposed “any illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction.”
“China’s position against the indiscriminate imposition of tariffs is consistent and clear. Tariff wars and trade wars have no winners, and coercion and pressure cannot solve problems,” a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Washington said on X.
Iran, which had a 12-day war with U.S. ally Israel last year and whose nuclear facilities the U.S. military bombed in June, is seeing its biggest anti-government demonstrations in years.
Trump has said the U.S. may meet Iranian officials and that he was in contact with Iran’s opposition, while piling pressure on its leaders, including threatening military action.
Tehran said on Monday it was keeping communication channels with Washington open as Trump considered how to respond to the situation in Iran, which has posed one of the gravest tests of clerical rule in the country since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Demonstrations evolved from complaints about dire economic hardships to defiant calls for the fall of the deeply entrenched clerical establishment. U.S.-based rights group HRANA said it had verified the deaths of 599 people – 510 protesters and 89 security personnel – since the protests began on December 28.
While air strikes were one of many alternatives open to Trump, “diplomacy is always the first option for the president,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.
During the course of his second term in office, Trump has often threatened and imposed tariffs on other countries over their ties with U.S. adversaries and over trade policies that he has described as unfair to Washington.
Trump’s trade policy is under legal pressure as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering striking down a broad swathe of Trump’s existing tariffs.
Iran exported products to 147 trading partners in 2022, according to World Bank’s most recent data.
Top Afghan graduates to be recruited into government institutions
US exits Ain al-Asad base as Washington shifts to remote regional operations
Afghanistan futsal team beats Vietnam 5–3 in friendly ahead of Asian Cup
Iranian official says verified deaths in Iran protests reaches at least 5,000
Qatar participates in OIC contact group preparatory meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol: Discussion on fate of Gaza ceasefire
Saar: Review of possible US attack on Iran
Tawsia: Progress in Trans-Afghan Railway Project
Saar: Discussion on continuation of protests in Iran
Tahawol: Trip of UN Political Affairs Chief to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan pushes forward with Trans-Afghan railway project
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan and Indonesia call for expanding bilateral cooperation
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan envoy in UAE holds talks with Etihad Airways on launch of direct flights
-
Latest News2 days ago
Over 5.2 million Afghans return from Iran, Pakistan in 2025; IFRC warns of growing crisis
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan repatriates nearly 1 million illegal Afghans through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
-
Latest News4 days ago
Chinese envoy, Afghan official discuss ways to strengthen tourism cooperation
-
Latest News5 days ago
DABS names Abdul Haq Hamkar as new CEO
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan embassy in New Delhi engages with business community