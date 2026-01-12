Saar
Saar: KP Chief Minister denies claims of Afghan soil being used against Pakistan
Saar
Saar: Discussion on ongoing protests in Iran
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan-Oman diplomatic ties reviewed
Saar
Saar: US credibility after exit from Afghanistan reviewed
Business2 hours ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: KP Chief Minister denies claims of Afghan soil being used against Pakistan
Sport3 hours ago
Nabi-Eisakhil become first father-son duo to bat together in a top-tier T20 league
Health6 hours ago
Japan donates $240,000 to support health services in Afghanistan
Sport8 hours ago
Afghanistan Under‑19s beat Australia by 6 wickets in World Cup warm‑up match
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News3 weeks ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business3 weeks ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: KP Chief Minister denies claims of Afghan soil being used against Pakistan
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran’s ongoing crisis and its consequences discussed
Latest News1 day ago
Saar: Origins and consequences of poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: UNICEF’s call for supporting Afghan children’s education
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Discussion on ongoing protests in Iran
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
-
Latest News2 days ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan says diplomatic channels with Afghanistan open, seeks written assurances against terrorism
-
Business4 days ago
Air cargo seen as key to boosting Indo-Afghan trade via Amritsar airport
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan–Afghanistan bilateral trade plunges 53% in first half of fiscal year
-
Latest News2 days ago
Health Ministry holds meeting on halting medicine imports from Pakistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan climbs FIFA rankings ahead of AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026
-
Latest News4 days ago
Fear of deportation turns deadly for Afghan refugees in Pakistan