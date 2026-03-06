Several Pakistani soldiers killed in Afghan operations along the Durand Line

The 201 Khalid bin Walid Corps has reported that on Thursday night, Afghan forces killed eight Pakistani soldiers during operations along the Durand Line in Kunar province.

Spokesperson Wahidullah Mohammadi stated that in Monawara district, three soldiers were killed by precision laser strikes, while another soldier was killed in Sarkani district by a gun. Two additional soldiers were killed in Dangam district and two more in Nari district during coordinated Afghan operations.

Mohammadi emphasized that no Afghan personnel were harmed during these attacks.

Attacks on Pakistani forces were also reported in Nangarhar province. According to the 201 Khalid bin Walid Corps, Afghan forces captured two Pakistani posts in Mahamand Dara and Lalpur districts, resulting in the deaths of all soldiers stationed there.

In Khost province, the Ministry of National Defense reported that Afghan forces captured a key Pakistani military post along the Durand Line. During the clash near the Dabgi area of Alishir district, four Pakistani soldiers were killed.

Meanwhile, Afghan forces targeted the Kharlachi Gate along the Durand Line in Paktia province on Friday. A huge plume of smoke was seen rising following the blast.

These operations highlight ongoing tensions along the Durand Line, as Afghan forces continue coordinated strikes against Pakistani military positions in an operation dubbed “Reject Oppression.”