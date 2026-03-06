Zalmay Khalilzad: Afghanistan model could be applied in war against Iran

Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. diplomat, has suggested that in a potential U.S. military campaign against Iran, the Afghanistan model might be implemented, with Kurdish forces playing a role similar to the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan.

In an interview with Rudaw, a television network in Iraqi Kurdistan, Khalilzad emphasized that there is no indication the U.S. intends to launch a large-scale ground invasion of Tehran or overthrow the Iranian regime, as it did in Iraq in 2003.

He explained that the likely strategy would focus on weakening Iran’s leadership through precision missile strikes and heavy air raids, creating conditions conducive to political change.

Khalilzad also highlighted the potential involvement of Kurdish and Iranian opposition groups, suggesting they could serve a role akin to the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan in 2001.

He recalled that during the U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, a small number of American special forces and intelligence teams coordinated with local allies to identify and target strategic objectives for airstrikes.

Khalilzad added that if the U.S. avoids deploying a large ground force, relying on local forces such as the Kurds—backed by extensive air support—could be the most effective approach.

He described the current situation as a “historic opportunity” for Iranians, particularly the Kurds, to pursue long-sought political change, while urging careful planning and coordination to manage the associated risks.