Zalmay Khalilzad: Afghanistan model could be applied in war against Iran
Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. diplomat, has suggested that in a potential U.S. military campaign against Iran, the Afghanistan model might be implemented, with Kurdish forces playing a role similar to the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan.
In an interview with Rudaw, a television network in Iraqi Kurdistan, Khalilzad emphasized that there is no indication the U.S. intends to launch a large-scale ground invasion of Tehran or overthrow the Iranian regime, as it did in Iraq in 2003.
He explained that the likely strategy would focus on weakening Iran’s leadership through precision missile strikes and heavy air raids, creating conditions conducive to political change.
Khalilzad also highlighted the potential involvement of Kurdish and Iranian opposition groups, suggesting they could serve a role akin to the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan in 2001.
He recalled that during the U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, a small number of American special forces and intelligence teams coordinated with local allies to identify and target strategic objectives for airstrikes.
Khalilzad added that if the U.S. avoids deploying a large ground force, relying on local forces such as the Kurds—backed by extensive air support—could be the most effective approach.
He described the current situation as a “historic opportunity” for Iranians, particularly the Kurds, to pursue long-sought political change, while urging careful planning and coordination to manage the associated risks.
Airstrikes and clashes displace thousands as Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions escalate: UN
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday airstrikes and Durand Line clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan from 26 February to 3 March have affected at least 10 provinces as tensions between the two countries escalated.
According to OCHA, the violence impacted the provinces of Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Parwan, Paktia and Paktika.
As of 4 March, at least 56 civilians have been killed and 129 others injured, while hostilities remain ongoing in Nangarhar, Kunar, Khost, Paktia and Paktika provinces.
OCHA estimates that 16,370 families have been newly displaced by the fighting, including 2,500 families in Khost, 3,500 in Kunar, 2,500 in Nangarhar, 470 in Paktika, 7,000 in Paktia and 400 in Nuristan.
The displacement comes in addition to around 7,000 families still displaced after the 31 August 2025 earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, bringing the total number of displaced families to about 23,370, or roughly 163,590 people.
OCHA said the new displacement is worsening existing vulnerabilities. In Kunar Province, 3,640 families who had been living in informal settlements after the earthquake have been evacuated or ordered to leave areas near a military compound and return to their original locations. Another 2,074 families in Kunar and Nangarhar are at risk of secondary displacement.
Airstrikes have also damaged civilian infrastructure, including health facilities and humanitarian sites. Among the affected facilities are a 20-bed emergency hospital at the IOM Transit Centre and the Omari Returnee Reception Centre at the Torkham Crossing in Nangarhar.
Afghan Defense Ministry claims retaliatory strikes on Pakistani forces along Durand Line
The Ministry of National Defense of Afghanistan said Thursday that Afghan forces carried out a series of retaliatory operations against Pakistani military positions following incursions by Pakistani forces across the disputed Durand Line.
In a statement, the ministry said the operations took place over the past day and night along the Durand Line and across several eastern and southern provinces, including Kandahar, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, Khost, Paktia, and Paktika. According to the statement, forces of the Islamic Emirate launched coordinated attacks targeting what officials described as enemy positions and military infrastructure.
The ministry also said Afghan air units conducted an airstrike at around 8 a.m. in the Kachlagh area of Balochistan province in Pakistan, targeting a command center belonging to the Frontier Corps, which it identified as the “Ghazaband” general command facility.
Officials claimed the strike hit the command office and soldiers’ barracks, resulting in dozens of Frontier Corps personnel being killed or wounded and causing significant structural damage. Independent confirmation of the casualties has not been immediately available.
According to the statement, Afghan forces also destroyed 12 Pakistani military posts and bases during the retaliatory operations over the past 24 hours. The ministry said the clashes resulted in 41 Pakistani soldiers killed and 53 others wounded.
The ministry added that Afghan air defenses shot down three Pakistani reconnaissance drones during the confrontations.
Afghan officials acknowledged that three members of the Islamic Emirate’s forces were killed and seven others injured during the fighting.
The reported strikes come amid rising tensions along the Durand Line, the disputed frontier between Afghanistan and Pakistan, where clashes between the two sides have intensified in recent days.
Bayat Foundation provides Ramadan aid to needy families in Balkh
The Bayat Foundation has distributed food assistance packages to dozens of vulnerable families in northern Balkh province as part of its annual Ramadan relief efforts.
According to foundation officials, the packages included essential staples such as flour, rice, and cooking oil, aimed at helping struggling households meet basic needs during the holy month of Ramadan.
The organization said similar distributions are planned in other provinces across the country in the coming weeks.
Yafes Saqib, the Bayat Foundation’s representative in Balkh, said the initiative is part of the foundation’s broader humanitarian campaign carried out each year during Ramadan.
“Continuing the foundation’s ongoing assistance, this time Ramadan aid—including flour, oil, and rice—was distributed to needy families in Balkh province,” Saqib said.
“We remain committed to supporting vulnerable communities, especially during this important time,” he said.
Local residents welcomed the assistance, saying the support helps ease financial pressures during a period when many families struggle to afford basic food supplies.
“We are very grateful to the Bayat Foundation and happy that they provided assistance during the holy month of Ramadan,” one recipient said.
Another beneficiary expressed similar appreciation: “We sincerely thank the Bayat Foundation for distributing Ramadan aid to the people. We are truly pleased and thankful for their support.”
Humanitarian organizations have warned that economic hardship remains widespread across Afghanistan, with many households facing rising food prices, limited employment opportunities, and ongoing economic instability.
In this context, charitable initiatives during Ramadan play an important role in supporting vulnerable families.
The Bayat Foundation regularly conducts humanitarian programs across the country, including food distributions, healthcare assistance, and community development initiatives.
Each year during Ramadan, the foundation expands its relief activities to reach thousands of families in need across multiple provinces.
