Latest News
Sharif says Kabul has shown no serious commitment to curb militant groups
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate has failed to make any serious commitment in response to Pakistan’s demands to curb the activities of militant groups.
Speaking at a security workshop in Islamabad focused on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sharif said Pakistan did not want to suspend trade with Afghanistan, but ongoing security threats had “forced” Islamabad to close crossings.
He said Pakistan had made repeated diplomatic efforts to address its concerns, but Kabul had shown little willingness to commit to restraining militant groups operating from Afghan territory.
“This time, it must be decided whether Afghanistan wants to live peacefully or not,” Sharif said.
The prime minister added that while Afghans are “our brothers and sisters,” the Islamic Emirate should at least show compassion for its own people by preventing militant activity. He said Pakistan would nonetheless continue efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue.
Sharif said terrorism had largely been eradicated in Pakistan by 2018, but attacks have since resurged, now occurring almost daily in different parts of the country.
He also highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing role in hosting Afghan refugees, saying nearly four million Afghans have lived in Pakistan over several decades, often supported by Pakistan’s own resources despite international assistance.
“We did not do any favour; we fulfilled our responsibilities,” Sharif said. “But the way they are paying us back is very upsetting.”
Referring to the Doha Agreement, Sharif said Afghanistan had committed to preventing terrorist groups from using its soil against other countries, a pledge he said has not been honoured.
“What is good for Afghanistan is good for Pakistan, and what is good for Pakistan is good for Afghanistan,” he said, stressing that peaceful coexistence remains the only viable path forward.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks inside Pakistan are planned from Afghan territory.
The Islamic Emirate has however continued to reject these allegations, insisting that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failures.”
Latest News
China condemns Kabul explosion that left 7 dead, including a Chinese national
China has strongly condemned the deadly explosion at a Chinese-Afghan restaurant in central Kabul on Monday, which killed at least seven people, including one Chinese national.
On Tuesday, ISIS-K (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the attack and said a suicide bomber had detonated explosives.
The blast occurred on Monday evening at Chinese Noodle, a joint Chinese-Afghan restaurant in the Shahr-e-Naw area of the capital. Kabul police said the explosion took place near the restaurant’s kitchen, killing one Chinese citizen and six Afghans, and injuring several others.
Speaking at a regular press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China expressed its “deep condolences over the lives lost and heartfelt sympathies to the injured.”
He confirmed that one Chinese national was killed and five other Chinese nationals were wounded in the attack.
Guo said China has made urgent representations to the Afghan authorities and requested they make every possible effort to treat the injured, ensure the safety of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions, thoroughly investigate the incident, and bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.
Officials from the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan have visited the injured in hospital, he added.
The explosion also drew strong condemnation from Afghan political figures.
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai denounced the attack as a criminal and anti-human act, saying it contradicts Islamic values and Afghan traditions. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and stressed that such violence undermines peace and stability in the country.
Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, former head of the High Council of National Reconciliation, also condemned the blast. In a post on X, he described the attack as an inhuman act against Islam, humanity and the will of the Afghan people, and extended his sympathies to the families of those killed.
China meanwhile reiterated that it firmly opposes terrorism in all its forms and supports Afghanistan and regional countries in jointly combating terrorist and violent activities.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry however, once again advised Chinese nationals to avoid travelling to Afghanistan in the near future. It also urged Chinese citizens and companies already in the country to take extra security precautions and leave high-risk areas as soon as possible.
Afghan authorities said investigations into the attack are ongoing.
Latest News
Afghan and Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional developments, economic ties
The foreign ministers also discussed regional and international developments, underlining the importance of cooperation and dialogue in addressing shared challenges.
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi discussed bilateral ties and key international developments during a telephone conversation late Monday night, according to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The talks focused on strengthening relations between Iran and Afghanistan, with particular emphasis on expanding economic and trade cooperation. Both sides exchanged views on ways to facilitate trade, improve commercial exchanges, and enhance broader economic ties between the two neighboring countries.
During the call, Muttaqi stressed the determination of the Iranian nation to safeguard its independence, security, and national sovereignty in the face of terrorism and foreign interference. He condemned any external involvement in the internal affairs of countries in the region and reaffirmed Afghanistan’s opposition to such actions.
Muttaqi further expressed confidence that the Iranian government and people, through national unity, will continue to protect the country’s security and sovereignty.
The conversation highlighted ongoing diplomatic engagement between Kabul and Tehran, as both sides seek to strengthen political, economic, and regional cooperation amid evolving international circumstances.
International Sports
FIFA announces hosts and groups for expanded FIFA Series 2026
Under the expanded format announced in November 2025, the FIFA Series 2026 will feature 12 groups of four teams each, to be played during the international match windows in March and April.
FIFA has confirmed the full list of hosts and group compositions for the expanded FIFA Series 2026 bringing together 48 national teams from all six confederations in one of the most inclusive international initiatives in global football.
Under the expanded format announced in November 2025, the FIFA Series 2026 will feature 12 groups of four teams each, to be played during the international match windows in March and April. The participating teams represent almost a quarter of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations, underscoring the growing scale and global reach of the competition.
Eleven FIFA Member Associations will host the events, with Rwanda staging two groups, bringing the total number of groups to 12.
The series includes nine men’s groups and three women’s groups, with competitions taking place across Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, North America and South America.
The men’s groups will be hosted by Australia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Rwanda and Uzbekistan, while the women’s groups will be staged in Brazil, Côte d’Ivoire and Thailand.
FIFA said the line-up highlights the truly global nature of the FIFA Series and its commitment to supporting both men’s and women’s national teams.
All matches in the FIFA Series 2026 will be broadcast globally, improving access for fans worldwide and increasing exposure for participating national teams, particularly those from emerging football nations.
The competition brings together teams with a wide range of competitive profiles.
On the men’s side, participants range from established teams such as Australia, currently ranked 26th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, to developing nations like the US Virgin Islands, ranked 207th. In the women’s competition, teams include Brazil, ranked seventh globally, as well as Turks and Caicos Islands, ranked 194th.
Five men’s teams involved in the FIFA Series 2026 — Australia, Cabo Verde, Curaçao, New Zealand and Uzbekistan — have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, adding competitive relevance to the development-focused tournament.
Beyond on-field competition, FIFA said the series also supports off-field development, giving host and participating associations valuable experience in event delivery, referee development, competition organisation and operational planning under conditions similar to major international tournaments.
FIFA added that the FIFA Series 2026 aligns with its Strategic Objectives for the Global Game 2023–2027, offering cross-confederation competition without adding pressure to the international match calendar, while promoting technical growth, organisational development and global exchange. Match schedules for all events will be announced at a later date.
MEN’S GROUPS
Australia (AFC)
Australia (host)
Cameroon
China PR
Curaçao
Azerbaijan (UEFA)
Azerbaijan (host)
Oman
Sierra Leone
St Lucia
Indonesia (AFC)
Bulgaria
Indonesia (host)
Solomon Islands
St Kitts and Nevis
Kazakhstan (UEFA)
Comoros
Kazakhstan (host)
Kuwait
Namibia
New Zealand (OFC)
Cabo Verde
Chile
Finland
New Zealand (host)
Puerto Rico (Concacaf)
American Samoa
Guam
Puerto Rico (host)
US Virgin Islands
Rwanda(CAF) – Group A
Estonia
Grenada
Kenya
Rwanda (host)
Rwanda (CAF) – Group B
Aruba
Liechtenstein
Macau
Tanzania
Uzbekistan (AFC)
Gabon
Trinidad and Tobago
Uzbekistan (host)
Venezuela
Match schedules for all FIFA Series 2026 events will be announced in due course.
