Latest News
Sheikha Al Mayassa unveils Empire of Light: Visions and Voices of Afghanistan
Featuring nearly 150 artefacts, the exhibition brings together archaeological objects, metalwork, glass, manuscripts, textiles, and architectural elements that reflect the country’s rich and diverse cultural legacy.
A major exhibition highlighting more than 5,000 years of Afghanistan’s history, culture, and artistic heritage has opened at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha under the title Empire of Light: Visions and Voices of Afghanistan.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and will run from February 2 to May 30, 2026. It presents a sweeping narrative of Afghanistan’s past, tracing its role as a crossroads of civilizations, cultures, and ideas from ancient times to the modern era.
Featuring nearly 150 artefacts, the exhibition brings together archaeological objects, metalwork, glass, manuscripts, textiles, and architectural elements that reflect the country’s rich and diverse cultural legacy. The displays explore key historical periods, including the pre-Islamic era, the rise and spread of Islam, and later artistic and cultural developments.
A central theme of the exhibition is heritage preservation. Large-scale wooden architectural models of historic Afghan sites and monuments highlight ongoing conservation and restoration efforts, offering insight into the country’s architectural traditions and craftsmanship.
Organised both thematically and chronologically, Empire of Light aims to challenge narrow perceptions of Afghanistan by presenting its long-standing contributions to global culture, learning, and artistic expression. The exhibition also emphasizes the resilience of Afghan heritage despite decades of conflict and upheaval.
Through immersive displays and carefully curated works, Empire of Light: Visions and Voices of Afghanistan offers visitors a deeper understanding of the country’s historical significance and enduring cultural identity.
Latest News
Renovation of Afghanistan–Iran border markers to begin in the ‘near future’
Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs, Noorullah Noori, has announced that the long-delayed process of border demarcation and the renovation of markers along the Afghanistan–Iran frontier will officially begin in the near future.
According to a statement from the ministry, Noori made the remarks during a meeting with Ali-Reza Bikdeli, the acting ambassador of Iran in Kabul. Noori assured the Iranian side that the Islamic Emirate is fully committed to speeding up the work and addressing any challenges that may arise during the process.
The Iranian Embassy in Kabul also said that Bikdeli, in the meeting, emphasized that cooperation between the two countries on border issues plays a key role in strengthening and expanding broader bilateral relations.
It is noteworthy that nearly three months ago, officials from both countries agreed to restart the border-marker renovation project, which had remained stalled for seven years. (edited)
Latest News
Afghanistan faces worsening water crisis as millions return home
Around 80% of Kabul’s groundwater is unsafe, and nearly half of the city’s wells have already dried up, the report stated. Experts warn the city’s aquifers could be depleted by 2030.
Afghanistan is confronting a severe water crisis as millions of Afghans return from neighbouring countries, stretching an already fragile water system to its limits.
In an investigation by The Independent, the news outlet found the country has seen weak snowfall this season, with groundwater levels dropping and dams such as the Qargha Dam at risk of running low.
Around 80% of Kabul’s groundwater is unsafe, and nearly half of the city’s wells have already dried up, the report stated. Experts warn the city’s aquifers could be depleted by 2030.
Since 2023, more than five million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan, putting additional pressure on water infrastructure. A Mercy Corps assessment found that three-quarters of households in districts hosting returnees report difficulty accessing clean water.
Prolonged droughts, coupled with aid cuts from countries including the US and UK, have worsened the crisis. Save the Children has reported disruptions to health, education, and clean water services affecting hundreds of thousands. NGOs warn that without significant investment in water infrastructure and improved management, entire neighbourhoods could face displacement.
“The situation is critical but not hopeless,” said Mercy Corps’ Marianna von Zahn. “Afghans are resilient, and communities are already implementing water rationing and exploring water-saving solutions, but urgent support is needed.”
Latest News
Polio vaccination campaign aims to reach 7.3 million children in 18 Afghan provinces
The “Polio Free Afghanistan” organization confirmed that the drive is being carried out in close coordination with international health organizations and partner agencies.
A nationwide polio vaccination campaign has been launched in 18 provinces across Afghanistan, targeting more than 7.3 million children under the age of five, the Ministry of Public Health announced on Monday.
Ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman Amarkhel said the campaign is currently underway in Kabul, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Nuristan, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Badghis, Herat, Kunduz, Faryab, Balkh, Zabul, Uruzgan, Helmand and Kandahar.
The “Polio Free Afghanistan” organization confirmed that the drive is being carried out in close coordination with international health organizations and partner agencies.
Health officials say the campaign forms part of continued efforts to protect children from the crippling disease and move closer to its eradication. Afghanistan and Pakistan remain the only two countries worldwide where wild poliovirus transmission has not yet been eliminated, largely due to insecurity, vaccine hesitancy and difficulties accessing children in remote areas.
Authorities have urged families to cooperate fully with vaccination teams to ensure all eligible children receive the life-saving polio drops.
Afghanistan crush Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup warm-up
Renovation of Afghanistan–Iran border markers to begin in the ‘near future’
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup group match against India
Afghanistan seeks to resume active role in SCO, envoy to Russia says
Afghanistan faces worsening water crisis as millions return home
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
Tahawol: Tense regional situation over Iran discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s allegations of India backing Balochistan attacks
Tahawol: BLA’s coordinated attacks in Balochistan discussed
Saar: BLA’s attacks on Pakistani army bases discussed
Tahawol: Defense Ministry’s high-level visit to Russia discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan eye second straight win ahead of Malaysia clash at AFC Futsal Asian Cup
-
Sport1 day ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan dominates Malaysia 7–0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
Australia announces $50 million in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
-
Sport2 days ago
T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan national cricket team arrives in India
-
Business2 days ago
Pakistan, China plan to extend CPEC to Afghanistan, revive trilateral framework
-
Health4 days ago
Pakistan becomes latest Asian country to introduce checks for deadly Nipah virus