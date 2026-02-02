Sheikha Al Mayassa unveils Empire of Light: Visions and Voices of Afghanistan

A major exhibition highlighting more than 5,000 years of Afghanistan’s history, culture, and artistic heritage has opened at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha under the title Empire of Light: Visions and Voices of Afghanistan.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and will run from February 2 to May 30, 2026. It presents a sweeping narrative of Afghanistan’s past, tracing its role as a crossroads of civilizations, cultures, and ideas from ancient times to the modern era.

Featuring nearly 150 artefacts, the exhibition brings together archaeological objects, metalwork, glass, manuscripts, textiles, and architectural elements that reflect the country’s rich and diverse cultural legacy. The displays explore key historical periods, including the pre-Islamic era, the rise and spread of Islam, and later artistic and cultural developments.

A central theme of the exhibition is heritage preservation. Large-scale wooden architectural models of historic Afghan sites and monuments highlight ongoing conservation and restoration efforts, offering insight into the country’s architectural traditions and craftsmanship.

Organised both thematically and chronologically, Empire of Light aims to challenge narrow perceptions of Afghanistan by presenting its long-standing contributions to global culture, learning, and artistic expression. The exhibition also emphasizes the resilience of Afghan heritage despite decades of conflict and upheaval.

Through immersive displays and carefully curated works, Empire of Light: Visions and Voices of Afghanistan offers visitors a deeper understanding of the country’s historical significance and enduring cultural identity.