Afghanistan faces worsening water crisis as millions return home

Afghanistan is confronting a severe water crisis as millions of Afghans return from neighbouring countries, stretching an already fragile water system to its limits.

In an investigation by The Independent, the news outlet found the country has seen weak snowfall this season, with groundwater levels dropping and dams such as the Qargha Dam at risk of running low.

Around 80% of Kabul’s groundwater is unsafe, and nearly half of the city’s wells have already dried up, the report stated. Experts warn the city’s aquifers could be depleted by 2030.

Since 2023, more than five million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan, putting additional pressure on water infrastructure. A Mercy Corps assessment found that three-quarters of households in districts hosting returnees report difficulty accessing clean water.

Prolonged droughts, coupled with aid cuts from countries including the US and UK, have worsened the crisis. Save the Children has reported disruptions to health, education, and clean water services affecting hundreds of thousands. NGOs warn that without significant investment in water infrastructure and improved management, entire neighbourhoods could face displacement.

“The situation is critical but not hopeless,” said Mercy Corps’ Marianna von Zahn. “Afghans are resilient, and communities are already implementing water rationing and exploring water-saving solutions, but urgent support is needed.”