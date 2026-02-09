Terrorist activities observed along Afghanistan borders, says Lavrov

Terrorist activities continue to be observed along Afghanistan borders and along the India–Pakistan–Afghanistan corridor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview published on Monday.

Speaking to Russia-based media outlet TV BRICS, Lavrov pointed to ongoing concerns in the Middle East, including its Asian regions.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration with India at the United Nations to advance a global counter-terrorism convention.

Lavrov stated that while the draft convention has already been prepared, consensus on its adoption has not yet been reached.

Russia has repeatedly expressed concern about militant threats from Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has dismissed the concerns saying that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any country.