Pakistan to repatriate nearly 20,000 Afghans awaiting US resettlement

Pakistan will repatriate nearly 20,000 Afghan nationals currently awaiting resettlement in the United States, The Nation reported, citing official sources.

The move affects 19,973 Afghans living across Pakistan.

A federal directive will instruct provincial chief secretaries and police chiefs in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Islamabad Capital Territory to begin the repatriation process immediately.

Authorities will also share verified data of the affected individuals with relevant departments to support implementation.

Following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021, more than 100,000 Afghans fled to Pakistan, many of whom had worked with the US and UK governments, international organizations, or aid agencies.

Thousands have remained stranded in Pakistan for over four years while awaiting US resettlement clearance.

Prospects for relocation have dimmed amid a suspension of case processing by the US administration, according to The Nation.

Under Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP), all Afghan nationals still awaiting US relocation will now be returned to Afghanistan.