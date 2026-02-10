FM Muttaqi meets Uzbek Central Asia Institute Chief, stresses stronger bilateral cooperation

Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has met with a delegation led by Joulan Vakhabov, head of Uzbekistan’s International Institute of Central Asia and adviser to the country’s deputy president.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen political and economic cooperation, as well as key regional issues.

Muttaqi said Uzbekistan has adopted a positive and goodwill-based policy toward Afghanistan, expressing hope that bilateral relations and cooperation would continue to expand.

He also underscored the important role of research institutions in promoting mutual understanding, enhancing cooperation, and developing a realistic assessment of regional dynamics.

For his part, Vakhabov praised the progress and stability in Afghanistan and voiced optimism that trade between the two countries would increase further in the current year.