IPL 2026: Franchise sales gather pace as global investors circle teams

Developments off the field are drawing growing attention ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, with two franchises — Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals — formally up for sale and attracting interest from high-profile domestic and international investors.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the league’s most recognisable teams, has been put on the market by its current owner, Diageo’s United Spirits Ltd, following a strategic review. The sale process is expected to be completed by the end of March 2026. Market estimates suggest the franchise could be valued at around $2 billion, reflecting the soaring commercial value of the IPL.

Several bidders have been shortlisted for RCB, including investment groups led by Indian industrialists, private equity firms and overseas sports owners. Among those reported to have shown interest is a consortium linked to the Glazer family, co-owners of English Premier League club Manchester United. Non-binding bids have already been submitted, with binding offers expected in the coming weeks.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), winners of the inaugural IPL title in 2008, are also in the process of being sold. A shortlist of potential buyers has been finalised, featuring a mix of Indian and international investors, including private equity firms, entrepreneurs and media-linked groups. The franchise is expected to attract a valuation of more than $1 billion, according to market estimates.

Final bids for Rajasthan Royals are anticipated in early March, while the RCB transaction is expected to move into its final phase later this month. Any change in ownership will require approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The potential sales mark one of the most significant ownership shake-ups in IPL history and underline the league’s growing appeal as a global sports investment as preparations continue for the 2026 season.