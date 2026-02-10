International Sports
Winter Olympics: Milan action continues with packed schedule on Tuesday
Tuesday’s schedule meanwhile also features a full slate of events, including short-track speed skating finals, cross-country skiing sprints, figure skating competitions and additional freestyle and alpine skiing action.
Competition continued across multiple venues at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday, with medals decided in speed skating, snowboarding and curling as the Games gathered momentum.
Monday’s highlights included high-stakes finals on the ice and snow, as athletes from Europe and Asia featured prominently in speed skating and snowboard events, while curling teams completed round-robin play to determine semifinal match-ups. Several nations strengthened their early medal positions as crowds filled venues in Milan and the surrounding alpine regions.
Tuesday’s schedule meanwhile also features a full slate of events, including short-track speed skating finals, cross-country skiing sprints, figure skating competitions and additional freestyle and alpine skiing action.
Curling medal matches and women’s ice hockey games are also set to take place as the Olympic programme intensifies.
Organisers said competition would continue throughout the day across multiple sites, with several medal events expected to draw strong international interest.
In Afghanistan, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds exclusive broadcast rights to the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.
Fans are also encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s official social media platforms for updated daily schedules, results and coverage from the Games.
International Sports
IPL 2026: Franchise sales gather pace as global investors circle teams
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been put on the market by its current owner and is estimated to be worth up to $2 billion.
Developments off the field are drawing growing attention ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, with two franchises — Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals — formally up for sale and attracting interest from high-profile domestic and international investors.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the league’s most recognisable teams, has been put on the market by its current owner, Diageo’s United Spirits Ltd, following a strategic review. The sale process is expected to be completed by the end of March 2026. Market estimates suggest the franchise could be valued at around $2 billion, reflecting the soaring commercial value of the IPL.
Several bidders have been shortlisted for RCB, including investment groups led by Indian industrialists, private equity firms and overseas sports owners. Among those reported to have shown interest is a consortium linked to the Glazer family, co-owners of English Premier League club Manchester United. Non-binding bids have already been submitted, with binding offers expected in the coming weeks.
Rajasthan Royals (RR), winners of the inaugural IPL title in 2008, are also in the process of being sold. A shortlist of potential buyers has been finalised, featuring a mix of Indian and international investors, including private equity firms, entrepreneurs and media-linked groups. The franchise is expected to attract a valuation of more than $1 billion, according to market estimates.
Final bids for Rajasthan Royals are anticipated in early March, while the RCB transaction is expected to move into its final phase later this month. Any change in ownership will require approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The potential sales mark one of the most significant ownership shake-ups in IPL history and underline the league’s growing appeal as a global sports investment as preparations continue for the 2026 season.
International Sports
Winter Olympics gain momentum as medal table takes shape
After the first full day of competition, Italy, Japan and Norway are tied with three medals each (one gold, one silver and one bronze).
The 2026 Winter Olympic Games continued to build momentum on Sunday as the early medal race tightened and a packed schedule of medal-deciding events unfolded across venues in northern Italy.
Host nation Italy sits among the early leaders on the medal table following Saturday’s opening competitions.
Italian speed skater Francesca Lollobrigida delivered a historic moment for the hosts, claiming Italy’s first gold medal of the Games in the women’s 3000-metre speed skating, setting an Olympic record in front of a home crowd.
After the first full day of competition, Italy, Japan and Norway are tied with three medals each (one gold, one silver and one bronze). Sweden follows with two medals, while Switzerland, Slovenia, Canada and China have each opened their accounts with a single medal.
Attention now turns to Sunday’s programme, which features several high-profile medal events expected to further shake up the standings.
Highlights on the schedule include the women’s downhill in alpine skiing, the mixed relay in biathlon, the men’s 20km skiathlon in cross-country skiing, parallel giant slalom finals in snowboarding, the men’s 5000-metre speed skating, and the conclusion of the figure skating team event.
Final runs in men’s singles luge are also set to determine podium places, while round-robin action continues in curling and women’s ice hockey.
As athletes chase early Olympic glory, Sunday’s competitions are expected to set the tone for the days ahead at the Milan-Cortina Games.
Sunday’s events will be broadcast live on Ariana Television, bringing the drama and excitement of the Winter Olympics directly to viewers across the region.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for full broadcast schedules.
International Sports
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup group match against India
Pakistan will boycott their February 15 match of the Twenty20 World Cup against arch-rivals India in Colombo, the Pakistan government said on Sunday while approving the team’s participation in the global showpiece.
“The government… grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” the post on the government’s official X account said without elaborating on reasons behind the decision, Reuters reported.
Pakistan, who are scheduled to play all their matches in Sri Lanka, would forfeit two points if they boycotted the India match. There was no clarity on what would happen should the neighbours meet in a knockout game.
Bilateral cricket remains suspended between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who engaged in a military conflict that nearly snowballed into a fully-fledged war last year.
Their fraught political relations prompted the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) to broker an arrangement allowing them to play at a neutral venue when their neighbour hosts a global tournament.
The 2009 champions had earlier announced their squad for the 20-team tournament beginning on February 7, maintaining that their participation was subject to government approval.
Their decision to boycott the India match is a serious blow to the tournament because an India-Pakistan clash remains cricket’s greatest blockbuster, which is why they are clubbed together in the same group in ICC events.
The ICC said it was awaiting an official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conveying their “position of selective participation”.
“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” the Dubai-based body said in a statement.
“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.”
ASIA CUP PRECEDENT
The governing body said a successful tournament was its priority, while sounding an optimistic note.
“The ICC’s priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB,” it said.
“It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders.”
This is not the first example of geopolitical tension affecting the tournament.
Bangladesh have been replaced by Scotland in the global showpiece following their refusal to travel to India over safety concerns.
The latest setback is a continuation of the soured India-Pakistan relations which manifested in last year’s Asia Cup in Dubai.
India beat Pakistan three times in the tournament, including in the September 28 final, but declined to shake hands with their opponents and refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister.
Namibia, United States and the Netherlands are also in Group A from which two sides will advance to the tournament’s Super Eight stage.
“I extend my best wishes to the Pakistan team for the World Cup,” Naqvi, also the PCB chairman, was quoted as saying by Geo TV.
“I hope the team will return with the T20 World Cup trophy.”
The PCB supported Bangladesh’s demands to shift their matches to Sri Lanka. The ICC ruled out any threat to Bangladesh players or fans in India and rejected their late demand for a schedule change.
Economic Commission approves national policy for development of agriculture
Afghan authorities prevent three forced marriages in Balkh, Kunar, and Parwan
Doha process private sector meeting highlights growth and coordination in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan approves feasibility study agreement for Trans-Afghan Railway
Winter Olympics: Milan action continues with packed schedule on Tuesday
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
Uzbekistan pushes forward with Trans-Afghan railway project
Tahawol: Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Failure of Towards Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Regional Problems, Opportunities, and Challenges discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations and opportunities with regional countries
Tahawol: Kabul’s response to Pakistan’s new accusation discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran-US talks in Oman
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan to grant one- to ten-year residency to foreign investors
-
Sport4 days ago
Indonesia shock Japan to reach historic AFC Futsal Asian Cup final
-
Sport3 days ago
Iran clinch AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 in penalty shootout thriller
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan says Pakistan is shifting blame for its own security failures
-
International Sports2 days ago
Winter Olympics gain momentum as medal table takes shape
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan facing deepening hunger crisis after US Aid Cuts: NYT reports
-
Latest News3 days ago
Traffic police receive new cars
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s FM calls Oman-mediated talks with US ‘good start’