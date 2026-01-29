Turkish firm eyes investment in Afghanistan’s power infrastructure

A Turkish electrical equipment company has expressed strong interest in investing in Afghanistan’s hydropower sector, focusing on the installation of new-technology turbines and the rehabilitation of existing power generation facilities, according to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS).

DABS Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Haq Hamkar, met with Mr. Günay Küsay, a senior engineer and representative of Turkey’s Marbeyaz company, to discuss potential cooperation in hydropower development, modernization of equipment, and the installation of advanced electricity generation systems.

During the meeting, Hamkar welcomed the Turkish delegation and said that all necessary facilities and incentives have been put in place to encourage both domestic and foreign investment in Afghanistan’s electricity and electrical equipment production sectors. He emphasized that investors are free to invest across relevant fields within the energy sector.

Mr. Küsay praised the leadership of DABS and said Marbeyaz is keen to invest in electricity generation from Afghanistan’s water resources, rehabilitate existing hydropower turbines, install modern high-capacity turbines, and contribute to strengthening the technical capacity of local staff.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to hold joint technical sessions between DABS and Marbeyaz experts. Technical assessments are also planned in various provinces to evaluate the potential for increased electricity generation from existing water resources.

DABS said that improved security, economic stability, and transparent governance have helped create a more favorable environment for international companies to invest in Afghanistan’s power generation and electrical equipment production sectors.