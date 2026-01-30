Uzbekistan–Afghanistan trade rises to $1.6 billion in 2025

Trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan rose sharply in 2025, reaching $1.6 billion, according to official data released by Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee.

The figure represents a 45.5 percent increase from $1.1 billion in 2024 and an 84.4 percent rise compared with 2023, when bilateral trade stood at $867.5 million, highlighting rapid growth in economic exchanges between the two countries.

Uzbekistan’s exports to Afghanistan accounted for the vast majority of the trade volume, totaling $1.5 billion, or 93.8 percent of overall bilateral turnover. Trade relations remain largely export-driven, with Uzbekistan supplying Afghanistan primarily with food products, energy resources, and industrial goods.

The surge in trade comes as Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade turnover reached $81.2 billion in 2025, reflecting broader efforts to expand and diversify external economic ties. By the end of the reporting period, Uzbekistan maintained trade relations with 210 countries.

China remained Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner, accounting for 21.2 percent of total trade, followed by Russia (16.0 percent), Kazakhstan (6.1 percent), Türkiye (3.7 percent), and the Republic of Korea (2.1 percent).

The latest figures underscore strengthening economic ties between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan amid efforts to boost regional trade and connectivity.