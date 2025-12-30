Latest News
U.S. pledges $2 billion for UN aid, ties funding to reforms
The U.S. conditions also bar spending on climate change-related projects, which Lewin said are not life-saving and do not align with U.S. priorities.
The United States announced a $2 billion pledge for United Nations humanitarian programs on Tuesday, warning that the organization must reform its operations or risk losing future support.
The announcement was made in Geneva by Jeremy Lewin, U.S. under secretary for foreign assistance under President Donald Trump, alongside UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher. The funding comes as Washington scales back overall humanitarian spending, with additional cuts expected from other major donors, including the United Kingdom and Germany.
Fletcher said the funds would help save “millions of lives,” but the pledge marks a sharp decline from previous U.S. contributions. In 2022, the United States provided an estimated $17 billion to UN humanitarian operations.
U.S. officials said the new funding will be conditional and limited to 17 countries, including Haiti, Syria and Sudan. Afghanistan and Yemen are excluded. Lewin said Washington has evidence that UN funds in Afghanistan were diverted to the Islamic Emirate, adding that the administration would not allow U.S. taxpayer money to reach terrorist groups.
Aid organizations warned the restrictions could worsen an already severe global humanitarian funding crisis. Shortfalls have led to the closure of maternal and child health clinics in Afghanistan and cuts to food assistance for displaced people in Sudan. The UN has warned that global child mortality rates are expected to rise after years of decline.
The U.S. conditions also bar spending on climate change-related projects, which Lewin said are not life-saving and do not align with U.S. priorities.
Lewin said the UN must “adapt or die,” arguing that U.S. funding will no longer support inefficient or outdated systems. While UN officials say they support greater efficiency and accountability, they caution that the new conditions could undermine the neutrality of humanitarian aid by excluding entire crises.
Despite the concerns, UN officials said the $2 billion pledge offers limited relief as the organization faces a deepening global funding shortfall.
Latest News
Achakzai says Afghanistan has more security and justice than Pakistan
He strongly condemned the forced deportation of Afghan refugees, describing it as a clear injustice, and warned that Pakistan would eventually be held accountable for such actions.
Mehmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), has said that Afghanistan currently enjoys greater security and justice than Pakistan, asserting that Islamabad cannot impose its demands on the Afghan people.
Speaking during a podcast with a Pakistani program, Achakzai reflected on regional history and Pakistan’s policies toward Afghanistan. He said that following the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, the United States—backed by Pakistan—conducted extensive intelligence operations that turned Afghanistan into a prolonged battlefield.
According to him, Pakistan and the US benefited strategically from the conflict, while the Afghan population bore the greatest human and economic costs.
He also criticized Pakistan’s handling of Afghan refugees, noting that while parliamentary committees had formally called for providing facilities, refugees were instead politically exploited and used for strategic objectives. Achakzai said Pakistan has historically sought to use Afghans, particularly poor Pashtuns, as cheap labor and has been uneasy with Afghanistan’s efforts to engage independently with the international community.
The PkMAP leader argued that Pakistan’s internal political system lacks a strong democratic culture and justice, limiting its ability to serve as a regional model. “Pakistan uses its own people and has moved away from justice,” he said, adding that Afghanistan retains a stronger republican and democratic spirit.
Commenting on social and cultural issues, including girls’ education, Achakzai said Afghanistan has long suffered from foreign interventions, particularly by Russia and the United States. He argued that these powers dismantled Afghan institutions and social structures and later abandoned the country without meaningful support.
Achakzai also criticized Pakistan’s policy toward Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), calling it misguided. He said Pakistan militarized religious seminaries in the past and later shifted blame onto the Islamic Emirate. Attempts to pressure Afghanistan over issues such as water resources and refugees, he added, reflect political weakness in Islamabad.
He strongly condemned the forced deportation of Afghan refugees, describing it as a clear injustice, and warned that Pakistan would eventually be held accountable for such actions.
He concluded by stressing that Afghanistan’s reconstruction depends on the will of its own people, noting that foreign powers have historically preferred a weak and dependent Afghanistan to serve their own interests.
Latest News
UN: Mass return of Afghans deepens Afghanistan’s humanitarian and economic challenges
In a report released on Monday, December 29, UNDP said many returnees have arrived without assets, shelter, or employment opportunities, leaving them highly vulnerable.
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says the return of millions of Afghans in 2025 has further complicated Afghanistan’s challenges as the country continues to grapple with instability and recurring natural disasters.
In a report released on Monday, December 29, UNDP said many returnees have arrived without assets, shelter, or employment opportunities, leaving them highly vulnerable.
The agency noted that returnees across Afghanistan are facing serious difficulties in securing livelihoods and meeting the basic needs of their families, adding pressure to already fragile communities and public services.
To support returnees, the United Nations said it is implementing a joint project titled “Durable Solutions” in eastern Afghanistan with support from the Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (STFA). According to UNDP, the multi-agency initiative involves nine UN agencies and aims to strengthen access to essential services, promote sustainable income-generating opportunities, and implement programs focused on women’s empowerment.
The project comes amid growing concerns over funding shortfalls. The United Nations has previously warned that due to reduced financial support, widespread poverty, and ongoing economic challenges, a large portion of Afghanistan’s population is expected to require humanitarian assistance in 2026.
Latest News
Afghanistan finalizes roadmap for TAP power transmission project
Abdul Bari Omar, chief executive officer of Afghanistan’s national power utility (Breshna), made the announcement following talks with a Turkmen delegation, according to Trend.
Afghanistan has completed the development of a roadmap for the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line and plans to submit it to Turkmenistan in the near future, officials said.
Abdul Bari Omar, chief executive officer of Afghanistan’s national power utility (Breshna), made the announcement following talks with a Turkmen delegation, according to Trend.
During the meeting, both sides reviewed progress on the TAP project and discussed the next stages required for its implementation. Omar also briefed the Turkmen delegation on Afghanistan’s plans to generate electricity using hydrocarbons supplied through the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, stressing the need to finalize negotiations on gas tariff arrangements.
Turkmen officials reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation, saying both the TAP power line and the TAPI gas pipeline are key projects for strengthening bilateral energy cooperation and supporting the economic interests of both countries.
Earlier, on October 20, 2025, Turkmenistan approved the next phase of work on the core section of the TAPI gas pipeline toward Afghanistan’s Herat province along the Serhetabat–Herat route.
Achakzai says Afghanistan has more security and justice than Pakistan
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, dies at 80
U.S. pledges $2 billion for UN aid, ties funding to reforms
Trump warns Iran of possible strike, urges Hamas to disarm after meeting Netanyahu
Tahawol: Kabul and Islamabad: latest stances and updates
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol: Kabul and Islamabad: latest stances and updates
Saar: Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Iran Stresses Expanding Cooperation with Afghanistan
Saar: strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: 46th anniversary of former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Embassy in Tokyo to suspend operations
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan launches investigation into border incidents with Tajikistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Kabul condemns Israel’s recognition of breakaway Somaliland region
-
Business3 days ago
Uzbekistan exports $1.3 billion in goods to Afghanistan in first 11 months of 2025
-
Regional4 days ago
UAE President arrives in Pakistan on first official visit
-
Health2 days ago
India delivers ambulances to Afghanistan amid growing health cooperation
-
Latest News1 day ago
Russia says it is not ready to accept Afghan workers on a large scale
-
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistan FM welcomes Afghan clerics’ fatwa against use of soil for attacks