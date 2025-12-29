UN: Mass return of Afghans deepens Afghanistan’s humanitarian and economic challenges

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says the return of millions of Afghans in 2025 has further complicated Afghanistan’s challenges as the country continues to grapple with instability and recurring natural disasters.

In a report released on Monday, December 29, UNDP said many returnees have arrived without assets, shelter, or employment opportunities, leaving them highly vulnerable.

The agency noted that returnees across Afghanistan are facing serious difficulties in securing livelihoods and meeting the basic needs of their families, adding pressure to already fragile communities and public services.

To support returnees, the United Nations said it is implementing a joint project titled “Durable Solutions” in eastern Afghanistan with support from the Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (STFA). According to UNDP, the multi-agency initiative involves nine UN agencies and aims to strengthen access to essential services, promote sustainable income-generating opportunities, and implement programs focused on women’s empowerment.

The project comes amid growing concerns over funding shortfalls. The United Nations has previously warned that due to reduced financial support, widespread poverty, and ongoing economic challenges, a large portion of Afghanistan’s population is expected to require humanitarian assistance in 2026.