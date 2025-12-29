Afghanistan finalizes roadmap for TAP power transmission project

Afghanistan has completed the development of a roadmap for the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line and plans to submit it to Turkmenistan in the near future, officials said.

Abdul Bari Omar, chief executive officer of Afghanistan’s national power utility (Breshna), made the announcement following talks with a Turkmen delegation, according to Trend.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed progress on the TAP project and discussed the next stages required for its implementation. Omar also briefed the Turkmen delegation on Afghanistan’s plans to generate electricity using hydrocarbons supplied through the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, stressing the need to finalize negotiations on gas tariff arrangements.

Turkmen officials reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation, saying both the TAP power line and the TAPI gas pipeline are key projects for strengthening bilateral energy cooperation and supporting the economic interests of both countries.

Earlier, on October 20, 2025, Turkmenistan approved the next phase of work on the core section of the TAPI gas pipeline toward Afghanistan’s Herat province along the Serhetabat–Herat route.