World
UN chief Guterres raises concerns about instability in Venezuela, legality of US operation
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns on Monday about greater instability in Venezuela after the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro, while the United States said it does not plan to occupy the Latin American country.
The 15-member Security Council met at U.N. headquarters in New York just hours before Maduro was due to appear in a Manhattan federal court on drug charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy. Maduro has denied any criminal involvement, Reuters reported.
“I am deeply concerned about the possible intensification of instability in the country, the potential impact on the region, and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted,” Guterres said in a statement delivered to the council by U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo.
NO OCCUPATION
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz told the Security Council the United States carried out “a surgical law enforcement operation facilitated by the U.S. military against two indicted fugitives of American justice,” referring to Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.
“As Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio has said, there is no war against Venezuela or its people. We are not occupying a country,” said Waltz, as he laid out the U.S. case against Maduro at the Security Council.
“We’re not going to allow the Western Hemisphere to be used as a base of operation for our nation’s adversaries,” Waltz said. “You cannot continue to have the largest energy reserves in the world under the control of adversaries of the United States, under the control of illegitimate leaders, and not benefiting the people of Venezuela.”
Venezuela’s U.N. Ambassador Samuel Moncada called the U.S. operation to capture Maduro “an illegitimate armed attack lacking any legal justification.” Moncada told the council that Venezuelan institutions are functioning normally, constitutional order has been preserved, and the state exercises effective control over all of its territory.
Guterres called on all Venezuelan actors to engage in an inclusive and democratic dialogue, adding: “I welcome and am ready to support all efforts aimed at assisting Venezuelans in finding a peaceful way forward.”
INTERNATIONAL LAW
Guterres also expressed concern that the U.S. operation to capture Maduro in Caracas on Saturday did not respect the rules of international law. The U.N. Charter states that members “shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”
The United States has cited Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, which says that nothing “shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a member of the United Nations.”
Russia, China and Colombia condemned the U.S. military operation as illegal. Most remaining council members did not directly criticize the United States and instead stated the importance of abiding by international law and the U.N. Charter.
“Unintelligible murmurings and attempts to avoid principled assessments by those who in other circumstances froth at the mouth and demand that others respect the U.N. Charter today seem particularly hypocritical and unseemly,” said Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.
Russia has been denounced by the United Nations for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
China drew comparisons to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq and more recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
“The lessons of history offer a stark warning,” said Sun Lei, the charge d’affaires of China’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations. “Military means are not the solution to problems, and the indiscriminate use of force will only lead to greater crises.”
Colombia, which requested Monday’s meeting, condemned the U.S. operation as a clear violation of the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Venezuela. Russia, China and Venezuela called on the United States to release Maduro and his wife.
The United States cannot be held accountable by the U.N. Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, for any such violation. The United States wields a veto – along with Russia, China, Britain and France – so it can block any action.
World
Shackled and defiant, Maduro pleads not guilty to US narcotics charges
Shackled at the ankles and dressed in prison garb, toppled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stood before a U.S. judge on Monday and declared he was still his country’s rightful leader as he faced charges that could put him behind bars for life.
“I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country,” Maduro said through an interpreter, his voice rising before Judge Alvin Hellerstein cut him off, Reuters reported.
The 63-year-old, captured days earlier in a dramatic U.S. military raid, wore orange slippers, beige pants and layered black and orange shirts. He scribbled notes on a legal pad while lawyers discussed what promises to be a bruising legal fight.
He faces four U.S. federal criminal counts that include narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and possession of machine guns and destructive devices. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
His lawyer Barry Pollack told Hellerstein that he expects extensive litigation over the legality of Maduro’s “military abduction.”
Maduro’s wife Cilia Flores also pleaded not guilty. She faces the same charges except for narco-terrorism. The next court date was set for March 17.
The U.S. has deemed Maduro an illegitimate dictator since he declared victory in a 2018 election marred by allegations of massive irregularities. His capture marks Washington’s most controversial intervention in Latin America since the invasion of Panama 37 years ago.
Two groups of protesters — supporters of Maduro and those backing his ouster — argued outside the courthouse on Monday.
“We are outraged at what the U.S. has done to the head, the duly-elected head of Venezuela,” said Sherry Finkelman, 80, a retired teacher.
Alejandro Rojas, a 51-year-old data scientist who moved to the U.S. from Venezuela in 2017, said he hoped to return soon with Maduro gone.
“It’s so emotional, just being able to reconnect with family, being able to have a country back again,” Rojas said.
Maduro was first indicted in 2020 as part of a long-running narcotics trafficking case against Venezuelan officials and Colombian guerrillas. He was being held at a Brooklyn jail with a troubled history.
In a new indictment unsealed on Saturday, prosecutors allege that Maduro is the kingpin of a cartel of Venezuelan officials that has partnered with some of the world’s most violent and prolific drug trafficking groups, including Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, the Colombian paramilitary group FARC and the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.
“As Venezuela’s President and now de-facto ruler, Maduro allows cocaine-fueled corruption to flourish for his own benefit, for the benefit of members of his ruling regime, and for the benefit of his family members,” according to the indictment filed by prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.
Prosecutors allege that as president, Maduro directed cocaine trafficking routes, used the military to protect shipments, sheltered violent trafficking groups and used presidential facilities to move drugs.
Legal experts said prosecutors will need to show evidence of Maduro’s direct involvement in drug trafficking to secure a conviction, which could prove difficult if he insulated himself from decision-making.
World
Trump says second Venezuela strike possible if government does not cooperate
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States might launch a second military strike on Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro if remaining members of the administration do not cooperate with his efforts to get the country “fixed.”
Trump’s comments to reporters aboard Air Force One raised the possibility of further U.S. military interventions in Latin America, and suggested Colombia and Mexico could also face military action if they do not reduce the flow of illicit drugs to the United States, Reuters reported.
“Operation Colombia sounds good to me,” Trump said. He also said that Cuba, a close ally of Venezuela, “looks like it’s ready to fall” on its own without U.S. military action.
Maduro is in a New York detention center awaiting a Monday court appearance on drug charges. His capture by the United States has sparked deep uncertainty about what is next for the oil-rich South American nation.
Trump said his administration will work with remaining members of the Maduro regime to clamp down on drug trafficking and overhaul its oil industry, rather than push for immediate elections to install a new government.
Top officials in Maduro’s government are still in charge and have called the detentions of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores a kidnapping.
“Here there is only one president, whose name is Nicolas Maduro Moros. Let no one fall for the enemy’s provocations,” Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said in an audio recording released by the ruling PSUV socialist party.
Images of the 63-year-old Maduro, blindfolded and handcuffed stunned Venezuelans. The operation was Washington’s most controversial intervention in Latin America, since the invasion of Panama 37 years ago.
Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino said on state television the U.S. attack killed soldiers, civilians and a “large part” of Maduro’s security detail “in cold blood.” Venezuela’s armed forces have been activated to guarantee sovereignty, he said.
The Cuban government said 32 of its citizens were killed during the raid.
Vice President Delcy Rodriguez — who also serves as oil minister — has taken over as interim leader with the blessing of Venezuela’s top court and has said Maduro remains president.
Rodriguez has long been considered the most pragmatic member of Maduro’s inner circle. But she has publicly contradicted Trump’s claim she is willing to work with the United States.
Trump said Rodriguez may pay a bigger price than Maduro “if she doesn’t do what’s right,” according to an interview with The Atlantic magazine on Sunday.
The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on that remark.
Trump’s administration has described Maduro’s capture as a law-enforcement mission to force him to face U.S. criminal charges filed in 2020, including narco-terrorism conspiracy. Maduro has denied criminal involvement.
But Trump also said U.S. oil companies need “total access” to the country’s vast reserves and suggested that an influx of Venezuelan emigrating to the United States also factored into the decision to capture Maduro.
“What really played (into the decision to capture Maduro) is the fact that he sent millions of people into our country from prisons and from mental institutions, drug dealers, every drug addict in his country was sent into our country,” Trump said.
The Venezuelan government has said for months Trump was seeking to take the country’s natural resources, especially its oil, and officials made much of a previous Trump comment that major U.S. oil companies would move in.
“We are outraged because in the end everything was revealed — it was revealed that they only want our oil,” Cabello said.
Once one of the most prosperous nations in Latin America, Venezuela’s economy tanked in the 2000s under President Hugo Chavez and nosedived further under Maduro, sending about one in five Venezuelans abroad in one of the world’s biggest exoduses.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Venezuela’s next leader should keep Venezuela’s oil industry out of the hands of U.S. adversaries and stop drug trafficking and cited an ongoing U.S. blockade on tankers.
“That means their economy will not be able to move forward until the conditions that are in the national interest of the United States and the interest of the Venezuelan people are met,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Some Maduro supporters gathered at a government-sponsored protest march on Sunday afternoon in Caracas.
Once ruled by Spain, Venezuela’s “people must not surrender, nor should we ever become a colony of anyone again,” said demonstrator Reinaldo Mijares. “This country is not a country of the defeated.”
Maduro opponents in Venezuela have been wary of celebrating his seizure, and the presence of security forces seemed, if anything, lighter than usual on Sunday.
Despite a nervous mood, some bakeries and coffee shops were open and joggers and cyclists were out as usual. Some citizens were stocking up on essentials.
“Yesterday I was very afraid to go out, but today I had to. This situation caught me without food and I need to figure things out. After all, Venezuelans are used to enduring fear,” said a single mother in oil city Maracaibo who bought rice, vegetables and tuna.
To the disappointment of Venezuela’s opposition, Trump has given short shrift to the idea of 58-year-old opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado taking over, saying she lacked support.
Machado was banned from standing in the 2024 election but has said her ally Edmundo Gonzalez, 76, who the opposition and some international observers say overwhelmingly won that vote, has a democratic mandate to take the presidency.
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the White House has failed to say how long the U.S. intends to be in Venezuela and how many American troops might be required.
“The American people are worried that this is creating an endless war — the very thing that Donald Trump campaigned against,” Schumer said on ABC’s “This Week.” He said lawmakers would weigh a measure to constrain further Trump administration action in Venezuela, though its prospects could be uncertain given that Congress is controlled by Trump’s Republicans, read the report.
While many Western nations oppose Maduro, there were many calls for the U.S. to respect international law and questions arose over the legality of seizing a foreign head of state.
The U.N. Security Council planned to meet on Monday to discuss the attack. Russia and China, both major backers of Venezuela, have criticized the U.S.
World
World reacts to US strikes on Venezuela
Following are reactions to Saturday’s U.S. strikes on Venezuela.
FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON
“The transition to come must be peaceful, democratic, and respectful of the will of the Venezuelan people. We hope that President Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, elected in 2024, will be able to ensure this transition as quickly as possible,” Macron wrote on X.
GERMAN CHANCELLOR FRIEDRICH MERZ
Merz said the legal assessment of the U.S. operation is complex and “we will take our time” to evaluate it, adding that principles of international law must apply. He urged that “a transition to a government legitimised by elections must be ensured” and warned that “political instability must not arise in Venezuela”.
SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ
“Spain did not recognize the Maduro regime. But neither will it recognize an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and belligerence”, Sanchez wrote on X.
UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES
“These developments constitute a dangerous precedent,” Guterres’ spokesperson said. “The Secretary-General continues to emphasize the importance of full respect – by all – of international law, including the UN Charter. He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected.”
ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU
“Congratulations, President Donald Trump for your bold and historic leadership on behalf of freedom and justice. I salute your decisive resolve and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers.”
CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY
“China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the use of force by the U.S. against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country,” a ministry statement said.
SOUTH AFRICAN DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
“South Africa calls on the UN Security Council, the body mandated to maintain international peace and security, to urgently convene to address this situation,” a statement by the South African department of international relations said.
RUSSIA FOREIGN MINISTRY
“This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable.”
“The pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded. Ideological animosity has prevailed over business pragmatism and the willingness to build relationships based on trust and predictability.”
“In the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue.”
ARGENTINE PRESIDENT JAVIER MILEI, IN MEDIA INTERVIEW
“What we have to understand is that it’s the collapse of the regime of a dictator that was rigging elections, that in the last election was badly defeated and, despite that, he clung on to power.”
“That’s why I’d say that today’s news is excellent news for the free world.”
MEXICAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
“The Mexican government strongly condemns and rejects the military actions carried out unilaterally in recent hours by the armed forces of the United States of America against targets in the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in clear violation of Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations.”
CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ANITA ANAND
“Canada calls on all parties to respect international law and we stand by the people of Venezuela and their desire to live in a peaceful and democratic society. Canada is engaging with its international partners and monitoring developments closely.”
PARAGUAY GOVERNMENT
“Paraguay is closely monitoring current developments in Venezuela and calls for prioritizing democratic means that guarantee an orderly transition.”
BOLIVIA’S FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY
“Bolivia reiterates its commitment to peace, democracy, and coordination with the international community for humanitarian assistance, the protection of the civilian population, and support for a credible and definitive process of institutional reconstruction”.
PANAMA’S PRESIDENT JOSE RAUL MULINO ON X
“In light of the events that took place early this morning in Venezuela, my government reiterates our position in favor of democratic trials and in favor of accepting the legitimate wishes of the Venezuelan people, as expressed emphatically at the polls, where Edmundo Gonzalez was elected.”
PERU’S FOREIGN MINISTRY
“The Government of Peru calls for a prompt solution to the political situation in Venezuela, in favor of a transition with full respect for international law and human rights, as well as attention to the legitimate and genuine aspirations of the Venezuelan people to live in democracy with the support of the regional community.”
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER
“I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to President Trump. I want to speak to allies. I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved … and I always say and believe we should all uphold international law,” Starmer said in a statement to British broadcasters.
BRAZIL’S PRESIDENT LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA ON X
“The bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its president cross an unacceptable line. These acts represent a grave affront to Venezuela’s sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community.”
“Attacking countries in flagrant violation of international law is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability, where the law of the strongest prevails over multilateralism.”
UKRAINE’S FOREIGN MINISTER ANDRII SYBIHA
“Ukraine has consistently defended the right of nations to live freely, free of dictatorship, oppression, and human rights violations. The Maduro regime has violated all such principles in every respect. We stand for further developments in accordance with the principles of international law, prioritising democracy, human rights, and the interests of Venezuelans.”
DENMARK PRIME MINISTER METTE FREDERIKSEN
“The Danish government is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela with our allies. Now is the time for de-escalation. International law must be respected.”
BELARUS PRESIDENT ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO
“The President of Belarus CATEGORICALLY CONDEMNS the act of American aggression against Venezuela. Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the consequences just recently in an interview with American journalists,” Belta news agency cited Natalia Eismont, spokesperson for Lukashenko, as saying.
ECUADOR PRESIDENT DANIEL NOBOA
“The time is coming for all the narco-Chavista criminals. Their structure will finally collapse across the entire continent,” he wrote on X.
URUGUAY FOREIGN MINISTRY
“Uruguay rejects, as it always has, military intervention by one country in the territory of another and reaffirms the importance of respecting international law and the UN Charter, in particular the basic principle that States must refrain from resorting to the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.”
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN
“Following very closely the situation in Venezuela. We stand by the people of Venezuela and support a peaceful and democratic transition. Any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter.”
CHILE’S PRESIDENT GABRIEL BORIC ON X
“As the Government of Chile, we express our concern and condemnation of the military actions of the United States in Venezuela and call for a peaceful solution to the serious crisis affecting the country.”
COLOMBIA’S PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO ON X
“The Government of the Republic of Colombia views with deep concern the reports of explosions and unusual air activity in recent hours in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as the resulting escalation of tension in the region.”
NICARAGUAN GOVERNMENT
“From this Nicaragua, blessed and dignified, we raise the voice of our people… to demand respect for the sovereignty of the people of Venezuela.”
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
The ministry condemned the U.S. attack on Venezuela “as a blatant violation of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” It called on the UN Security Council to “act immediately to halt the unlawful aggression” and hold those responsible accountable.
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO PRIME MINISTER KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR
“Trinidad and Tobago is NOT a participant in any of these ongoing military operations. Trinidad and Tobago continues to maintain peaceful relations with the people of Venezuela.”
BRITAIN’S REFORM UK PARTY LEADER NIGEL FARAGE
“The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law – but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing.”
“I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro.”
OFFICE OF ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI
“In line with Italy’s long-standing position, the Government believes that external military action is not the way to end totalitarian regimes, but at the same time considers defensive intervention against hybrid attacks to its security to be legitimate, as in the case of state entities that fuel and promote drug trafficking.”
NORWAY FOREIGN MINISTER ESPEN BARTH EIDE
“International law is universal and binding for all states. The American intervention in Venezuela is not in accordance with international law.
“A peaceful transition to democratic rule is the only viable path in Venezuela. This requires inclusive political processes that respect the rights of the population.”
SLOVAKIA PRIME MINISTER ROBERT FICO
“The US military action in Venezuela is further evidence of the breakdown of the world order created after World War II.”
CZECH REPUBLIC, FOREIGN MINISTER PETR MACINKA
“We now consider it important to calm the situation and initiate diplomatic negotiations, including with the participation of the Venezuelan opposition.”
MALAYSIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
“As a matter of principle, Malaysia opposes all forms of foreign intervention in the internal affairs of other States, as well as the threat or use of force. These are fundamental principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and international law. Malaysia consistently upholds the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue, respect for sovereignty, and adherence to international norms.
“At this critical time, it is crucial for the concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint, and seek peaceful solutions through dialogue and diplomacy.”
JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
“Japan has long valued the fundamental principles of freedom and democracy. We have also consistently attached importance to upholding the principles of international law within the international community. On the basis of this consistent position, Japan will continue to work closely with relevant countries, including the G7 and regional partners, while doing everything possible to protect Japanese nationals and pursuing diplomatic efforts toward the restoration of democracy and the stabilisation of the situation in Venezuela.”
