UN report warns of shift toward synthetic drugs in Afghanistan

The United Nations has warned that drug use patterns in Afghanistan are shifting away from traditional narcotics toward synthetic drugs and the misuse of medical substances, according to a new report released by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The report, the third and final volume of the National Drug Use Survey in Afghanistan, found that cannabis and opium remain the most commonly used substances, accounting for 46 percent and 19 percent of drug consumption, respectively. However, it highlights a growing use of synthetic drugs, with so-called “K” tablets making up 11 percent and methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth, accounting for 7 percent.

The survey was conducted by UNODC with financial support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). It also points to the heavy economic burden drug use places on Afghan households, noting that the cost of substances such as methamphetamine can consume a substantial share of a daily wage earner’s income.

Respondents identified poverty, unemployment, physical pain, psychological stress and family problems as the main factors driving drug use. UN officials emphasized that addressing the issue requires integrated responses, including treatment and harm-reduction services alongside primary healthcare, psychosocial support and social protection measures.

The report also highlights significant gaps in access to drug treatment services, particularly for women, whose access remains considerably lower than that of men.