Afghan Embassy in Japan suspends operations

Shida Mohammad Abdali, the ambassador of the former Afghan government in Japan, has announced that the activities of the embassy have been suspended as of today, Saturday.

In a statement, Abdali said that today was the last day of the Afghanistan Embassy’s operations in Tokyo and that the embassy has officially been handed over to a delegation from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Until now, the Afghanistan Embassy in Japan had been operating under the name of the former government, and its ambassador had been appointed by the former Afghan administration.

Earlier, the embassy had announced that its activities would be suspended from January 31, 2026.