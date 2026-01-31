Latest News
Afghan Embassy in Japan suspends operations
Shida Mohammad Abdali, the ambassador of the former Afghan government in Japan, has announced that the activities of the embassy have been suspended as of today, Saturday.
In a statement, Abdali said that today was the last day of the Afghanistan Embassy’s operations in Tokyo and that the embassy has officially been handed over to a delegation from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Until now, the Afghanistan Embassy in Japan had been operating under the name of the former government, and its ambassador had been appointed by the former Afghan administration.
Earlier, the embassy had announced that its activities would be suspended from January 31, 2026.
UN report warns of shift toward synthetic drugs in Afghanistan
The United Nations has warned that drug use patterns in Afghanistan are shifting away from traditional narcotics toward synthetic drugs and the misuse of medical substances, according to a new report released by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
The report, the third and final volume of the National Drug Use Survey in Afghanistan, found that cannabis and opium remain the most commonly used substances, accounting for 46 percent and 19 percent of drug consumption, respectively. However, it highlights a growing use of synthetic drugs, with so-called “K” tablets making up 11 percent and methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth, accounting for 7 percent.
The survey was conducted by UNODC with financial support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). It also points to the heavy economic burden drug use places on Afghan households, noting that the cost of substances such as methamphetamine can consume a substantial share of a daily wage earner’s income.
Respondents identified poverty, unemployment, physical pain, psychological stress and family problems as the main factors driving drug use. UN officials emphasized that addressing the issue requires integrated responses, including treatment and harm-reduction services alongside primary healthcare, psychosocial support and social protection measures.
The report also highlights significant gaps in access to drug treatment services, particularly for women, whose access remains considerably lower than that of men.
CSTO to strengthen Tajik–Afghan border security amid escalating clashes
The CSTO, which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, has pledged to ensure the region’s border security is strengthened in light of the growing instability.
The Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is stepping up efforts to enhance security along the Tajik–Afghan border, following a series of rising clashes in the region. The decision comes as Tajikistan grapples with increasing instability at the border, exacerbated by violent incidents and the growing presence of armed groups.
On January 29, Tajik border forces engaged in a deadly firefight with suspected drug traffickers in the Khatlon Province, resulting in the deaths of three traffickers. Others managed to flee into Afghanistan. Fortunately, no casualties were reported among Tajik forces. The confrontation also led to the seizure of weapons, ammunition, and over 70 packages of illicit narcotics, including hashish and opium.
This incident underscores the intensifying security challenges along the border, where armed clashes have surged in recent months. Notably, in November, a series of attacks targeted Chinese workers in the region, killing five individuals and prompting China to suspend several infrastructure and mining projects due to safety concerns.
To address these escalating security threats, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov confirmed that the organization is finalizing plans to deliver advanced military equipment to bolster Tajikistan’s border defense capabilities. Masadykov stated that CSTO member states are currently coordinating the types of weapons, military gear, and technical resources to be provided, with contracts and suppliers still under negotiation.
The CSTO, which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, has pledged to ensure the region’s border security is strengthened in light of the growing instability. However, no specific timeline has been set for the delivery of the new equipment.
As tensions continue to rise, the international community is closely monitoring developments, with concerns mounting over the potential spillover of violence from Afghanistan into neighboring Central Asian countries.
Mujahid: IEA seeks positive ties with US, denies receiving foreign aid
“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is based on self-reliance. Afghans must resolve their internal challenges themselves,” Mujahid said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said the group seeks positive and balanced relations with all countries, including the United States, while insisting that no foreign financial aid has been provided directly to the Emirate or the Afghan government.
In an exclusive interview with Payam Afghan TV, Mujahid responded to recent U.S. Senate legislation aimed at restricting aid to Afghanistan, stating that Washington has not sent any assistance directly to the Islamic Emirate. He said humanitarian aid to Afghanistan has been suspended or provided solely on humanitarian grounds.
Mujahid added that past international assistance was channeled through domestic institutions and human rights organizations and remained under the control of those entities, with no direct involvement from the Islamic Emirate.
“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is based on self-reliance. Afghans must resolve their internal challenges themselves,” Mujahid said.
He emphasized that the Emirate’s focus is on attracting investment and promoting economic development while safeguarding national sovereignty and preventing foreign political interference. Mujahid cited engagement with China, Russia, and neighboring countries as examples of this approach.
He concluded that the Islamic Emirate is open to cooperation with European and American investors, aiming to turn Afghanistan into a regional and global economic hub, provided its sovereignty and internal affairs are fully respected.
