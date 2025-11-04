UN says northern Afghanistan earthquake deepens humanitarian crisis

The United Nations has warned that the powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck near Mazar-e-Sharif in the early hours of Monday morning has further deepened the humanitarian crisis in northern Afghanistan, where communities are already struggling with poverty, drought, and displacement.

According to preliminary figures from the Ministry of Public Health, at least 20 people have been killed and more than 900 others injured, while hundreds of homes in Balkh and Samangan provinces have been destroyed or damaged.

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said the organization and its humanitarian partners are coordinating closely with local and national authorities to assess needs and deliver emergency aid.

“This earthquake struck at a time when people in northern Afghanistan were already grappling with drought, widespread poverty, and the return of millions of displaced persons,” Haq said.

He called on the international community to increase humanitarian support, warning that only one-third of the UN’s $2.4 billion Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan has been funded so far — leaving a shortfall of more than $1.5 billion.

Humanitarian teams are on the ground in Balkh and Samangan, providing medical care, emergency shelter, and food assistance, while search and rescue operations continue in several districts.

Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and praised the rapid response of aid workers.

“The recent earthquake in northern Afghanistan has left dozens of victims and hundreds injured. My deepest condolences to their families and communities affected,” she wrote on X.

“The UN and partners are supporting local authorities and delivering urgent aid — working against the clock to reach all affected.”

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has also deployed emergency teams and medical staff to assist survivors in the worst-hit areas.

The quake struck at around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, with its epicenter located in Khulm district of Balkh province, and tremors were felt as far away as Kabul, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, and Kunduz.

Aid agencies have warned that the full extent of the damage is still being assessed and that ongoing humanitarian needs — worsened by food insecurity and displacement — could rise sharply in the coming weeks.