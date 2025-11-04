Connect with us

Latest News

UN says northern Afghanistan earthquake deepens humanitarian crisis

Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and praised the rapid response of aid workers.

Published

9 hours ago

on

The United Nations has warned that the powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck near Mazar-e-Sharif in the early hours of Monday morning has further deepened the humanitarian crisis in northern Afghanistan, where communities are already struggling with poverty, drought, and displacement.

According to preliminary figures from the Ministry of Public Health, at least 20 people have been killed and more than 900 others injured, while hundreds of homes in Balkh and Samangan provinces have been destroyed or damaged.

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said the organization and its humanitarian partners are coordinating closely with local and national authorities to assess needs and deliver emergency aid.

“This earthquake struck at a time when people in northern Afghanistan were already grappling with drought, widespread poverty, and the return of millions of displaced persons,” Haq said.

He called on the international community to increase humanitarian support, warning that only one-third of the UN’s $2.4 billion Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan has been funded so far — leaving a shortfall of more than $1.5 billion.

Humanitarian teams are on the ground in Balkh and Samangan, providing medical care, emergency shelter, and food assistance, while search and rescue operations continue in several districts.

Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and praised the rapid response of aid workers.

“The recent earthquake in northern Afghanistan has left dozens of victims and hundreds injured. My deepest condolences to their families and communities affected,” she wrote on X.

“The UN and partners are supporting local authorities and delivering urgent aid — working against the clock to reach all affected.”

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has also deployed emergency teams and medical staff to assist survivors in the worst-hit areas.

The quake struck at around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, with its epicenter located in Khulm district of Balkh province, and tremors were felt as far away as Kabul, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, and Kunduz.

Aid agencies have warned that the full extent of the damage is still being assessed and that ongoing humanitarian needs — worsened by food insecurity and displacement — could rise sharply in the coming weeks.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Draft policy on use of domestic resources in mining projects under scrutiny

Published

17 minutes ago

on

November 4, 2025

By

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs’ office has announced that the draft policy on the use of domestic resources in mining projects was accepted on Tuesday at the meeting of the Technical Committee of the Economic Commission of the deputy PM’s office.

The office stated the draft policy has now been forwarded to the Economic Commission for final decision-making.

With the implementation of this policy, the technical and professional skills of the workforce in the mining sector will be enhanced, and permanent job opportunities will be created in mining projects.

The policy will increase the use of domestic resources in these projects, reduce reliance on imports, and promote the growth of local resources and the domestic economy.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain extend condolences to Afghanistan following deadly earthquake

The statement reaffirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Afghanistan during what it described as a “painful tragedy.”

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 4, 2025

By

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have expressed condolences and solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake struck the country’s northern provinces, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured.

In a statement released by the Saudi Embassy in Kabul, Riyadh conveyed its “deep sympathy” to the Afghan people and the families of the victims, praying for the swift recovery of those injured.

The statement reaffirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Afghanistan during what it described as a “painful tragedy.”

Similarly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain issued a statement offering heartfelt condolences to Afghanistan, emphasizing that Bahrain stands with the “friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan” during this difficult time.

The ministry also extended prayers for patience to the families of the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.

The recent 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh and Samangan provinces, causing extensive destruction and displacing dozens of families. Rescue teams continue efforts to reach affected areas and provide humanitarian assistance to survivors.

Continue Reading

Latest News

WHO warns of rising health needs after deadly earthquake in northern Afghanistan

The quake, which hit at 1 a.m. local time, caused extensive damage across Samangan and Balkh provinces, destroying homes, injuring hundreds, and damaging critical health infrastructure.

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 4, 2025

By

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has mobilized emergency health teams and dispatched life-saving medical supplies to northern Afghanistan following a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck near Mazar-e-Sharif early Monday, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 860 others.

The quake, which hit at 1 a.m. local time, caused extensive damage across Samangan and Balkh provinces, destroying homes, injuring hundreds, and damaging critical health infrastructure.

According to WHO’s first situation report, Samangan recorded 11 deaths and 270 injuries, while Balkh reported 9 deaths and nearly 600 injuries. More than 400 patients were treated in private hospitals for quake-related injuries.

Several health facilities sustained partial damage, including the Balghali Primary Healthcare Clinic in Samangan — supported by WHO — and the Hayatan PHC in Balkh. The Samangan Provincial Hospital laboratory completely collapsed, destroying vital medical equipment and disrupting diagnostic services.

Within hours of the quake, WHO and its partners deployed emergency teams to the hardest-hit areas. Six ambulances from the Balkh Ambulance Department were sent to rescue people trapped under debris and transfer the critically injured to regional hospitals.

To strengthen the response, WHO has supplied four Trauma and Emergency Surgery Kits (TESK) — enough to treat around 200 trauma patients — and one Interagency Emergency Health Kit (IEHK), which can support 10,000 people for up to three months. Additional medical supplies, including pneumonia kits, are being sent from Kabul to Mazar to replenish stockpiles.

“Health teams are working around the clock to provide emergency care, deliver medical supplies, and assess urgent needs,” the WHO said, adding that coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and provincial authorities is ongoing.

A rapid health needs assessment is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 4, to determine the full extent of the damage and identify priority gaps in medical support.

The response has been complicated by landslides in the Tange area of Khulm district, which blocked the Balkh–Kabul highway, as well as power outages and limited hospital capacity. Khulm District Hospital, one of the main facilities in the region, is facing severe overcrowding and a shortage of space and resources to handle the influx of injured patients.

WHO said continued international support is urgently required to help hospitals in Balkh, Samangan, and Khulm sustain life-saving operations and ensure access to shelter, clean water, food, and psychosocial support for displaced families.

The organization expressed its “solidarity with the affected families” and reaffirmed its commitment to assist Afghanistan’s health authorities in mounting a rapid and coordinated emergency response.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!