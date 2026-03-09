UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan

The UN Security Council will hold a quarterly meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, with an open briefing before closed consultations.

Panama will deliver a statement prior to the meeting on behalf of countries supporting Women, Peace, and Security.

New Council members—Bahrain, Colombia, DRC, Latvia, and Liberia—will give their first views on Afghanistan since joining.

Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (Political) and Officer-in-Charge of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Georgette Gagnon is expected to update the Council on political, humanitarian, and human rights developments, based on the Secretary-General’s latest report covering December 2025–February 2026.

The meeting come as recent clashes along the Durand Line have escalated, with airstrikes and drone attacks causing civilian casualties, displacement, and infrastructure damage. Between 26 February and 5 March, 185 civilian casualties were recorded, including 56 deaths, over half women and children.

The humanitarian situation remains dire, with nearly half of Afghanistan’s 44 million population needing aid.

Council members are expected to reiterate calls to protect civilians, civilian infrastructure, and uphold international humanitarian law.

Discussions will also focus on renewing UNAMA’s mandate before it expires on 17 March, with China leading draft resolution negotiations.