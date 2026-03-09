Latest News
Hegseth reflects on Afghanistan lessons, says Iran war aims to bring enemy ‘to their knees’
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the ongoing conflict with Iran is intended to decisively weaken the enemy, stressing that the United States does not want to repeat the mistakes made during long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Speaking in an interview with CBS News, Hegseth reflected on his generation’s involvement in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, describing them as lengthy conflicts where “a lot of foolish approaches were used.” He suggested that those experiences shaped how the current conflict is being approached.
According to the defense secretary, the present strategy is focused on decisive pressure against the adversary. “This is war, this is conflict,” Hegseth said, adding that the objective is “bringing your enemy to their knees.”
He also noted that whether Iran would formally surrender is uncertain. Hegseth said it would be up to Tehran to decide whether there would be a symbolic surrender ceremony.
“Whether they will have a ceremony in Tehran Square and surrender—that’s up to them,” he said.
His comments come as tensions continue to rise across the region amid escalating military exchanges involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Jawzjan families receive Ramadan aid from Bayat Foundation
Afghanistan remains in the midst of a prolonged humanitarian crisis marked by widespread poverty, unemployment, and food insecurity.
The Bayat Foundation has continued its nationwide Ramadan assistance campaign by distributing food packages to dozens of vulnerable families in Jawzjan province, in northern Afghanistan.
The aid parcels — which include flour, rice, and cooking oil — are intended to help families meet their basic food needs during the holy month of Ramadan, a time when many households face increased expenses while already struggling with limited income.
Foundation officials in Jawzjan said the program is part of the organization’s annual Ramadan initiative and will continue throughout the month, with additional distributions planned in other areas of the province and across the country.
International humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned that millions of Afghans require assistance to meet their basic needs, particularly in rural provinces where economic opportunities are limited and many families depend on seasonal labor.
Residents who received the assistance said the support arrived at a critical time. Beneficiaries noted that the food packages help sustain families during Ramadan and ease the financial pressure faced by low-income households.
The Bayat Foundation has long been involved in humanitarian work across Afghanistan, providing assistance to communities affected by poverty, natural disasters, and displacement.
Founded by Afghan businessman and philanthropist Dr Ehsanullah Bayat, the organization has implemented programs in healthcare, education, and emergency relief in various provinces.
Officials say the Ramadan aid campaign is ongoing and aims to reach thousands of families across Afghanistan, providing essential food supplies during one of the most important months in the Islamic calendar.
Muttaqi and Chinese envoy discuss regional developments
The Chinese envoy added that China remains in contact with Pakistani authorities and is working to encourage de-escalation and constructive engagement between the two neighboring countries.
Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Yue Xiaoyong, China’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, the two sides reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation between Afghanistan and China, while also exchanging views on the evolving security situation in the region.
During the meeting, Muttaqi described relations between Kabul and Beijing as positive and expressed hope that collaboration between the two countries would expand further across multiple sectors, including trade, infrastructure, and regional connectivity.
He also addressed recent tensions with Pakistan, outlining Afghanistan’s position regarding what officials say were recent Pakistani attacks on Afghan territory.
Muttaqi stressed that Afghanistan prefers to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue but emphasized that defending national sovereignty and protecting civilians remains a legitimate right.
For his part, Yue Xiaoyong expressed condolences to the families of Afghan civilians who were reportedly killed in the recent strikes. He reaffirmed Beijing’s support for resolving tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan through diplomacy and dialogue.
China has increasingly played a diplomatic role in regional affairs involving Afghanistan, particularly as Beijing seeks to promote stability along its western borders and support economic connectivity projects linking Central and South Asia.
Afghanistan’s Virtue Ministry: Over 3,400 women’s rights complaints addressed in 10 months
Afghanistan’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice says it has reviewed and handled thousands of complaints related to women’s issues in an effort to ensure their rights under Islamic law.
In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry said that 3,511 complaints concerning women’s rights were registered with the institution over the past ten months.
According to the statement, authorities have addressed 3,481 of those cases. The ministry added that in the past week alone, officials prevented 73 cases of domestic violence and nine forced marriages, while securing inheritance rights for 15 women.
The ministry also emphasized that, in line with directives from the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, efforts will continue to protect women’s rights under Sharia and prevent injustice or abuse against them.
It called on citizens to report violations of women’s rights or family-related disputes to the relevant authorities so that they can be investigated and resolved.
The IEA’s statement comes after a UN report stated women in Afghanistan are four times less likely than men to access justice.
The report, issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and shared by UN Women on Sunday, stated the disparity highlights a deep justice gap that leaves many Afghan women without effective legal protection or support.
The findings show that many women remain without safe and reliable avenues to seek redress, claim their rights or hold perpetrators accountable for abuse or discrimination.
The report noted that only 14% of women surveyed said they had access to formal justice mechanisms, compared with 53% of men, underscoring the sharp inequality in legal access.
Georgette Gagnon, acting head of UNAMA, said barriers to justice weaken trust in institutions and make communities and individuals more vulnerable when large segments of society cannot resolve disputes or seek protection.
