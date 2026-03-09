Hegseth reflects on Afghanistan lessons, says Iran war aims to bring enemy ‘to their knees’

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the ongoing conflict with Iran is intended to decisively weaken the enemy, stressing that the United States does not want to repeat the mistakes made during long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Speaking in an interview with CBS News, Hegseth reflected on his generation’s involvement in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, describing them as lengthy conflicts where “a lot of foolish approaches were used.” He suggested that those experiences shaped how the current conflict is being approached.

According to the defense secretary, the present strategy is focused on decisive pressure against the adversary. “This is war, this is conflict,” Hegseth said, adding that the objective is “bringing your enemy to their knees.”

He also noted that whether Iran would formally surrender is uncertain. Hegseth said it would be up to Tehran to decide whether there would be a symbolic surrender ceremony.

“Whether they will have a ceremony in Tehran Square and surrender—that’s up to them,” he said.

His comments come as tensions continue to rise across the region amid escalating military exchanges involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.