United Kingdom halts visa routes from four countries, including Afghanistan

The UK government has suspended key visa routes for nationals from four countries, including Afghanistan, in what officials describe as an unprecedented move aimed at curbing misuse of the immigration system.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced that study visas for nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan have been halted. In addition, work visa routes for Afghan nationals have also been suspended.

The Home Office said the decision follows evidence that a growing number of individuals from these countries have entered the UK through legal migration channels — such as student visas — before claiming asylum. Officials argue that this trend amounts to an exploitation of the visa system.

“Britain will always provide refuge to people fleeing war and persecution, but our visa system must not be abused,” Mahmood said in a statement. She described the move as necessary to “restore order and control” to the country’s borders.

According to Home Office figures, approximately 39 percent of the 100,000 people who claimed asylum in 2025 had initially arrived in the UK through legal routes, including study visas.

Authorities said asylum applications from nationals of the four affected countries have accounted for a significant share of the increase recorded between 2021 and September 2025.

The suspension, set to take effect through a formal change to immigration rules on Thursday, marks the first time the UK has imposed such targeted visa bans.

The move follows earlier warnings from Mahmood that visa restrictions could be introduced against other nations unless they cooperated in accepting the return of irregular migrants.

In November, similar threats were made toward Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which later reached return agreements with the UK government.

The Home Secretary is expected to outline additional measures to tighten the asylum system in a speech later this week. Proposed reforms include reviewing refugee status every 30 months and requiring individuals to return to their home countries if conditions are deemed safe.

The policy shift comes as the government faces mounting political pressure to reduce asylum backlogs and irregular migration, while balancing its legal obligations under international refugee conventions.