Uzbekistan and Pakistan call on Afghanistan to act against militant groups

Uzbekistan and Pakistan have jointly urged Afghanistan to take concrete steps against militant groups operating from its territory, emphasizing that regional stability and major connectivity projects depend on improved security conditions in the country.

The call was made in a joint declaration issued at the conclusion of the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Pakistan. The two sides stressed that peace and stability in Afghanistan are essential for long-term regional peace, economic growth, and the successful implementation of the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project.

According to the declaration, the leaders of both countries underlined that several terrorist organizations continue to operate from inside Afghanistan, posing serious threats to regional and global security. They urged Kabul to take “immediate and concrete actions” to dismantle and eliminate all such groups, and to ensure that Afghan territory is not used for attacks against any other state.

The Islamic Emirate has previously denied the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan.