Uzbekistan exports $1.3 billion in goods to Afghanistan in first 11 months of 2025

Uzbekistan exported $1.3 billion worth of goods to Afghanistan between January and November 2025, according to official data released by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan remains one of Uzbekistan’s key trading partners in the region, with bilateral trade encompassing a wide range of goods, including food products, construction materials, machinery, and consumer goods.

The data shows that Uzbekistan’s exports to Afghanistan have been steadily increasing over the past few years, reflecting growing economic cooperation and strong trade ties between the two countries.

The National Statistics Committee’s report highlights that Afghanistan ranks third destination for Uzbek exports after Russia and China.

The total value of Uzbekistan’s foreign trade for the January–November 2025 period has also increased, signaling continued recovery and growth in the Uzbek economy.