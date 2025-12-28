Iranian investors interested in Afghanistan’s iron and oil mines

Alireza Bekdeli, acting ambassador of Iran in Kabul, has expressed interest from Iranian companies in investing in Afghanistan’s iron and oil sectors during a meeting with the country’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the meeting, held on Saturday, focused on enhancing economic cooperation, expanding bilateral relations, and promoting partnerships across multiple sectors, with a particular emphasis on investment in Afghanistan’s mineral resources.

Bekdeli highlighted Afghanistan’s improved security situation and its abundant mineral reserves as a key opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. He also underlined Iranian companies’ enthusiasm for investing in the country’s iron and oil industries.

Minister Hedayatullah Badri welcomed the interest shown by Iranian firms and assured them that the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum would provide full support and cooperation to facilitate these investments.