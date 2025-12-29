Rail trade between Afghanistan and Iran to reach 1.5 million tons in 1405: officials

Iran’s embassy in Kabul says rail trade between Afghanistan and Iran is expected to see a major increase in 1405, with around 1.5 million tons of goods set to be transported between the two countries via the Khaf–Herat railway line.

According to the embassy, the announcement was made during a meeting between the heads of the railway authorities of Iran and Afghanistan, where both sides discussed expanding bilateral rail cooperation and boosting trade volumes.

Officials said the increased use of the Khaf–Herat railway will play a significant role in strengthening bilateral trade, reducing transit costs, facilitating exports and imports, and improving Afghanistan’s access to regional markets. The railway is regarded as one of the key infrastructure projects linking Afghanistan to regional transport corridors.

Authorities from both countries emphasized that expanding rail cooperation would further enhance commercial exchanges and help deepen economic ties between Kabul and Tehran, contributing to broader regional connectivity and economic growth.