Over 10,000 traders stranded as key Pakistan–Afghanistan crossings remain closed

More than 10,000 Pakistani and Afghan traders have been left stranded as major Pakistan–Afghanistan border crossings continue to remain closed, triggering massive financial losses and disrupting regional trade, according to the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

In a statement cited by The Express Tribune, SCCI warned that the prolonged shutdown of key crossings—including Ghulam Khan, Spin Boldak, Kharrachi, and Torkham—has severely affected bilateral and transit trade. The chamber said thousands of traders and shipments are currently stuck at Karachi Port, with losses running into billions of rupees.

SCCI President Junaid Altaf said that between 11,000 and 12,000 Afghan transit trade and Central Asian Republic containers are backed up at Karachi Port due to the closures. He added that thousands of exports and import trucks remain parked at border points, while perishable goods continue to deteriorate.

“The growing backlog of containers has forced traders to pay heavy demurrage and detention charges on a daily basis,” Altaf said. “The closure of border crossings has disrupted the entire transit trade supply chain, paralyzing port operations, transport, and logistics services.”

He warned that the ongoing situation is not only hurting Pakistan’s exports but is also contributing to rising unemployment and placing severe financial strain on traders dependent on cross-border commerce.

Authorities have not yet announced a timeline for reopening the crossings, leaving traders on both sides of the border uncertain about the resumption of normal trade activity.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is exploring alternative trade routes and partnerships in an effort to reduce its dependence on Pakistan’s commercial corridors and strengthen its long-term economic resilience.