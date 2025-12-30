Connect with us

Business

Over 10,000 traders stranded as key Pakistan–Afghanistan crossings remain closed

Afghanistan is exploring alternative trade routes and partnerships in an effort to reduce its dependence on Pakistan’s commercial corridors and strengthen its long-term economic resilience.

Published

5 hours ago

on

More than 10,000 Pakistani and Afghan traders have been left stranded as major Pakistan–Afghanistan border crossings continue to remain closed, triggering massive financial losses and disrupting regional trade, according to the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

In a statement cited by The Express Tribune, SCCI warned that the prolonged shutdown of key crossings—including Ghulam Khan, Spin Boldak, Kharrachi, and Torkham—has severely affected bilateral and transit trade. The chamber said thousands of traders and shipments are currently stuck at Karachi Port, with losses running into billions of rupees.

SCCI President Junaid Altaf said that between 11,000 and 12,000 Afghan transit trade and Central Asian Republic containers are backed up at Karachi Port due to the closures. He added that thousands of exports and import trucks remain parked at border points, while perishable goods continue to deteriorate.

“The growing backlog of containers has forced traders to pay heavy demurrage and detention charges on a daily basis,” Altaf said. “The closure of border crossings has disrupted the entire transit trade supply chain, paralyzing port operations, transport, and logistics services.”

He warned that the ongoing situation is not only hurting Pakistan’s exports but is also contributing to rising unemployment and placing severe financial strain on traders dependent on cross-border commerce.

Authorities have not yet announced a timeline for reopening the crossings, leaving traders on both sides of the border uncertain about the resumption of normal trade activity.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is exploring alternative trade routes and partnerships in an effort to reduce its dependence on Pakistan’s commercial corridors and strengthen its long-term economic resilience.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Business

Rail trade between Afghanistan and Iran to reach 1.5 million tons in 1405: officials

According to the embassy, the announcement was made during a meeting between the heads of the railway authorities of Iran and Afghanistan.

Published

1 day ago

on

December 29, 2025

By

Iran’s embassy in Kabul says rail trade between Afghanistan and Iran is expected to see a major increase in 1405, with around 1.5 million tons of goods set to be transported between the two countries via the Khaf–Herat railway line.

According to the embassy, the announcement was made during a meeting between the heads of the railway authorities of Iran and Afghanistan, where both sides discussed expanding bilateral rail cooperation and boosting trade volumes.

Officials said the increased use of the Khaf–Herat railway will play a significant role in strengthening bilateral trade, reducing transit costs, facilitating exports and imports, and improving Afghanistan’s access to regional markets. The railway is regarded as one of the key infrastructure projects linking Afghanistan to regional transport corridors.

Authorities from both countries emphasized that expanding rail cooperation would further enhance commercial exchanges and help deepen economic ties between Kabul and Tehran, contributing to broader regional connectivity and economic growth.

Continue Reading

Business

Iranian investors interested in Afghanistan’s iron and oil mines

Published

2 days ago

on

December 28, 2025

By

Alireza Bekdeli, acting ambassador of Iran in Kabul, has expressed interest from Iranian companies in investing in Afghanistan’s iron and oil sectors during a meeting with the country’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the meeting, held on Saturday, focused on enhancing economic cooperation, expanding bilateral relations, and promoting partnerships across multiple sectors, with a particular emphasis on investment in Afghanistan’s mineral resources.

Bekdeli highlighted Afghanistan’s improved security situation and its abundant mineral reserves as a key opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. He also underlined Iranian companies’ enthusiasm for investing in the country’s iron and oil industries.

Minister Hedayatullah Badri welcomed the interest shown by Iranian firms and assured them that the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum would provide full support and cooperation to facilitate these investments.

 
 
Continue Reading

Business

Uzbekistan exports $1.3 billion in goods to Afghanistan in first 11 months of 2025

Published

3 days ago

on

December 27, 2025

By

Uzbekistan exported $1.3 billion worth of goods to Afghanistan between January and November 2025, according to official data released by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan remains one of Uzbekistan’s key trading partners in the region, with bilateral trade encompassing a wide range of goods, including food products, construction materials, machinery, and consumer goods.

The data shows that Uzbekistan’s exports to Afghanistan have been steadily increasing over the past few years, reflecting growing economic cooperation and strong trade ties between the two countries.

The National Statistics Committee’s report highlights that Afghanistan ranks third destination for Uzbek exports after Russia and China.

The total value of Uzbekistan’s foreign trade for the January–November 2025 period has also increased, signaling continued recovery and growth in the Uzbek economy.

 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!