Kazakhstan boosts grain exports to Afghanistan and regional markets

Kazakhstan has recorded a significant increase in grain exports to neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, driven by strong regional demand, official data shows.

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), cited by the Ministry of Agriculture, the country exported 3.9 million tons of grain between September and December 19, 2025. This represents an increase from 3.4 million tons during the same period last year.

The strongest growth was seen along major regional export routes. Grain exports to Uzbekistan rose by 35 percent, increasing from 1.315 million tons to 1.774 million tons. Shipments to Kyrgyzstan doubled, climbing from 59,000 tons to 122,000 tons. Exports to Afghanistan also recorded notable growth, rising by 36.8 percent from 190,000 tons to 260,000 tons.

The Ministry of Agriculture said the increase reflects strong demand from Kazakhstan’s traditional markets and supports steady growth in overseas shipments from the new grain harvest.

Speaking at a press conference on December 24, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov said Kazakhstan’s total grain export potential is estimated at 13 million tons, with exports currently reaching 45 countries. He noted that active grain exports play a key role in stabilizing the domestic market, as Kazakhstan produces two to three times more grain than it consumes internally.

Saparov added that exporting surplus grain helps ease pressure on domestic prices while supporting farmers and the broader agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, official figures show that Kazakhstan’s total trade turnover from January to October 2025 reached $116.3 billion, a slight decline of 0.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Exports totaled $64.6 billion, down 4.6 percent, while imports rose by 4.7 percent to $51.7 billion.