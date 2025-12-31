Business
Kazakhstan boosts grain exports to Afghanistan and regional markets
The Ministry of Agriculture said the increase reflects strong demand from Kazakhstan’s traditional markets and supports steady growth in overseas shipments from the new grain harvest.
Kazakhstan has recorded a significant increase in grain exports to neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, driven by strong regional demand, official data shows.
According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), cited by the Ministry of Agriculture, the country exported 3.9 million tons of grain between September and December 19, 2025. This represents an increase from 3.4 million tons during the same period last year.
The strongest growth was seen along major regional export routes. Grain exports to Uzbekistan rose by 35 percent, increasing from 1.315 million tons to 1.774 million tons. Shipments to Kyrgyzstan doubled, climbing from 59,000 tons to 122,000 tons. Exports to Afghanistan also recorded notable growth, rising by 36.8 percent from 190,000 tons to 260,000 tons.
Speaking at a press conference on December 24, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov said Kazakhstan’s total grain export potential is estimated at 13 million tons, with exports currently reaching 45 countries. He noted that active grain exports play a key role in stabilizing the domestic market, as Kazakhstan produces two to three times more grain than it consumes internally.
Saparov added that exporting surplus grain helps ease pressure on domestic prices while supporting farmers and the broader agricultural sector.
Meanwhile, official figures show that Kazakhstan’s total trade turnover from January to October 2025 reached $116.3 billion, a slight decline of 0.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Exports totaled $64.6 billion, down 4.6 percent, while imports rose by 4.7 percent to $51.7 billion.
Over 10,000 traders stranded as key Pakistan–Afghanistan crossings remain closed
More than 10,000 Pakistani and Afghan traders have been left stranded as major Pakistan–Afghanistan border crossings continue to remain closed, triggering massive financial losses and disrupting regional trade, according to the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
In a statement cited by The Express Tribune, SCCI warned that the prolonged shutdown of key crossings—including Ghulam Khan, Spin Boldak, Kharrachi, and Torkham—has severely affected bilateral and transit trade. The chamber said thousands of traders and shipments are currently stuck at Karachi Port, with losses running into billions of rupees.
SCCI President Junaid Altaf said that between 11,000 and 12,000 Afghan transit trade and Central Asian Republic containers are backed up at Karachi Port due to the closures. He added that thousands of exports and import trucks remain parked at border points, while perishable goods continue to deteriorate.
“The growing backlog of containers has forced traders to pay heavy demurrage and detention charges on a daily basis,” Altaf said. “The closure of border crossings has disrupted the entire transit trade supply chain, paralyzing port operations, transport, and logistics services.”
He warned that the ongoing situation is not only hurting Pakistan’s exports but is also contributing to rising unemployment and placing severe financial strain on traders dependent on cross-border commerce.
Authorities have not yet announced a timeline for reopening the crossings, leaving traders on both sides of the border uncertain about the resumption of normal trade activity.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan is exploring alternative trade routes and partnerships in an effort to reduce its dependence on Pakistan’s commercial corridors and strengthen its long-term economic resilience.
Rail trade between Afghanistan and Iran to reach 1.5 million tons in 1405: officials
According to the embassy, the announcement was made during a meeting between the heads of the railway authorities of Iran and Afghanistan.
Iran’s embassy in Kabul says rail trade between Afghanistan and Iran is expected to see a major increase in 1405, with around 1.5 million tons of goods set to be transported between the two countries via the Khaf–Herat railway line.
According to the embassy, the announcement was made during a meeting between the heads of the railway authorities of Iran and Afghanistan, where both sides discussed expanding bilateral rail cooperation and boosting trade volumes.
Officials said the increased use of the Khaf–Herat railway will play a significant role in strengthening bilateral trade, reducing transit costs, facilitating exports and imports, and improving Afghanistan’s access to regional markets. The railway is regarded as one of the key infrastructure projects linking Afghanistan to regional transport corridors.
Authorities from both countries emphasized that expanding rail cooperation would further enhance commercial exchanges and help deepen economic ties between Kabul and Tehran, contributing to broader regional connectivity and economic growth.
