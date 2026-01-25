Sport
AFC expresses condolences to Iranian football community after deaths in protests
Following the deaths of several Iranian footballers during recent protests in the country, the Asian Football Confederation has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and the Iranian football community in a message posted on its Persian-language Instagram account.
The message reads: “The Asian Football Confederation expresses its deepest condolences to the families, bereaved friends and the Iranian football community at this very difficult time.”
At least three Iranian footballers have been reported killed during the protests that began on December 28.
Japan defends AFC U-23 Asian Cup title with dominant win over China
Japan successfully defended its AFC Under-23 Asian Cup title after a commanding 4–0 victory over China in the final of the 2026 tournament on Saturday at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Kosei Ogura led the scoring with two goals in the 20th and 76th minutes, while Yuto Ozeki struck early in the 12th minute and Ryunosuke Sato added another in the 60th to seal a convincing triumph. The win marked Japan’s third U-23 Asian Cup title.
China reached the final for the first time in its history after defeating Vietnam 3–0 in the semifinals, while Japan booked its place by edging past South Korea 1–0 in the other last-four encounter.
In the third-place playoff on Friday, Vietnam claimed the bronze medal after defeating South Korea 7–6 on penalties, following a 2–2 draw after extra time.
China and Japan set for AFC U23 Asian Cup final showdown
China have never lifted the AFC U23 Asian Cup trophy, but left wing-back Hu Hetao says belief and confidence will be key as his side prepare for one of their toughest tests yet.
China will chase history when they face Japan in the final of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 on Saturday, with the match set to be broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan by Ariana Television Network (ATN).
“The final will not be easy, but we are ready,” Hu said. “We know Japan will be very difficult opponents, but we are driven by the determination to create history. We have to believe in ourselves.”
The 22-year-old defender has featured in all five of China’s matches en route to the final and is among the more experienced players in the squad, despite his young age.
This year’s event marks his second AFC U23 Asian Cup appearance.
China’s journey to the final has been built on discipline, preparation and growing confidence, but history is not on their side. Hu was part of the China squads that lost to Japan at both the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 and in a previous U23 campaign.
“Japan are one of the top teams in Asia and I’ve played them a few times,” Hu said. “What matters is that we play to our strengths, not focus on theirs, and go for the win. We’ve come a long way and we need to play without fear.”
Japan, meanwhile, arrive in the final chasing another milestone under head coach Go Oiwa, who could become the first coach to win the AFC U23 Asian Cup title twice.
Oiwa is in charge of Japan for a third consecutive edition and previously guided the Young Samurai Blue to the title two years ago, defeating Uzbekistan in the final. After an early exit in the 2022 tournament, Japan rebounded strongly under his leadership.
The 53-year-old has enjoyed a decorated coaching career, most notably leading Kashima Antlers to AFC Champions League glory in 2018, and is a two-time AFC Coach of the Year. His experience in managing young talent has been evident throughout the tournament, with Japan once again demonstrating tactical discipline and depth.
Saturday’s final promises a compelling clash between a Japan side aiming to cement its dominance at youth level and a China team seeking a historic first title.
The AFC U23 Asian Cup final between China PR and Japan will take place on Saturday, January 24, with ATN broadcasting the match live and exclusively across Afghanistan, bringing the continental showpiece directly to Afghan football fans.
The match gets underway at 7:30 pm but a prematch show will start at 6:30 pm Kabul time on Ariana Television.
Afghanistan U19 thrash Tanzania to register third consecutive win at World Cup
Afghanistan defeated Tanzania by 9 wickets to register their third consecutive victory at the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Namibia on Wednesday.
Sent to field first by Tanzanians who won the toss, the Afghans bowled out their opponents with 85 runs in the 36 overs. Nooristani Omarzai claimed five wickets.
Afghanistan chased down the target in the 12.4 overs, with Faisal Shinozada scoring 55 runs off 34 balls.
It was Afghanistan’s final match in the group stage of the 16-team tournament which is being co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Afghanistan had won their opening two group-stage encounters against South Africa and the West Indies, securing their place in the Super Six stage of the competition.
