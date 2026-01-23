Sport
China and Japan set for AFC U23 Asian Cup final showdown
China have never lifted the AFC U23 Asian Cup trophy, but left wing-back Hu Hetao says belief and confidence will be key as his side prepare for one of their toughest tests yet.
China will chase history when they face Japan in the final of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 on Saturday, with the match set to be broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan by Ariana Television Network (ATN).
“The final will not be easy, but we are ready,” Hu said. “We know Japan will be very difficult opponents, but we are driven by the determination to create history. We have to believe in ourselves.”
The 22-year-old defender has featured in all five of China’s matches en route to the final and is among the more experienced players in the squad, despite his young age.
This year’s event marks his second AFC U23 Asian Cup appearance.
China’s journey to the final has been built on discipline, preparation and growing confidence, but history is not on their side. Hu was part of the China squads that lost to Japan at both the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 and in a previous U23 campaign.
“Japan are one of the top teams in Asia and I’ve played them a few times,” Hu said. “What matters is that we play to our strengths, not focus on theirs, and go for the win. We’ve come a long way and we need to play without fear.”
Japan, meanwhile, arrive in the final chasing another milestone under head coach Go Oiwa, who could become the first coach to win the AFC U23 Asian Cup title twice.
Oiwa is in charge of Japan for a third consecutive edition and previously guided the Young Samurai Blue to the title two years ago, defeating Uzbekistan in the final. After an early exit in the 2022 tournament, Japan rebounded strongly under his leadership.
The 53-year-old has enjoyed a decorated coaching career, most notably leading Kashima Antlers to AFC Champions League glory in 2018, and is a two-time AFC Coach of the Year. His experience in managing young talent has been evident throughout the tournament, with Japan once again demonstrating tactical discipline and depth.
Saturday’s final promises a compelling clash between a Japan side aiming to cement its dominance at youth level and a China team seeking a historic first title.
The AFC U23 Asian Cup final between China PR and Japan will take place on Saturday, January 24, with ATN broadcasting the match live and exclusively across Afghanistan, bringing the continental showpiece directly to Afghan football fans.
The match gets underway at 7:30 pm but a prematch show will start at 6:30 pm Kabul time on Ariana Television.
Afghanistan U19 thrash Tanzania to register third consecutive win at World Cup
Afghanistan defeated Tanzania by 9 wickets to register their third consecutive victory at the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Namibia on Wednesday.
Sent to field first by Tanzanians who won the toss, the Afghans bowled out their opponents with 85 runs in the 36 overs. Nooristani Omarzai claimed five wickets.
Afghanistan chased down the target in the 12.4 overs, with Faisal Shinozada scoring 55 runs off 34 balls.
It was Afghanistan’s final match in the group stage of the 16-team tournament which is being co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Afghanistan had won their opening two group-stage encounters against South Africa and the West Indies, securing their place in the Super Six stage of the competition.
Afghanistan set to face Tanzania in ICC Men’s U19 World Cup today
Afghanistan enters the match in confident form, having won their opening two group-stage encounters against South Africa and the West Indies, which secured their place in the Super Six stage.
Afghanistan will take on Tanzania today in their third and final group-stage match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 pm local time at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Facebook.
The 16-team tournament is being co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Afghanistan enters the match in confident form, having won their opening two group-stage encounters against South Africa and the West Indies, which secured their place in the Super Six stage of the competition.
Fans will be eager to see if the Afghan U19 side can continue their unbeaten run and maintain momentum as they prepare for the next round of the prestigious global tournament.
The ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup serves as a key platform for emerging cricket talent worldwide.
Afghanistan has steadily risen as a competitive force in youth cricket, with previous editions highlighting players who later graduated to the senior national team.
A strong showing in the Super Six stage could enhance Afghanistan’s reputation and provide invaluable experience for the next generation of national cricketers.
Afghanistan defeats Vietnam 5–2 in another friendly ahead of AFC Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan’s national futsal team recorded an impressive 5–2 victory over Vietnam in a friendly match on Tuesday as part of the team’s preparations for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, which will be held in Indonesia.
Hamid Reza Hosseini and Reza Hosseinpour each scored one goal, while Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini starred with a hat-trick, sealing the win for Afghanistan.
The friendly encounter provided valuable international match experience as Afghanistan continues to fine-tune its squad and tactics ahead of the continental tournament.
Vietnam managed to score twice but struggled to contain Afghanistan’s offensive pressure throughout the game. The match was played two days after Afghanistan beat the same team 5-3.
The AFC Asian Futsal Cup will kick off on January 27 in Indonesia, featuring 16 of Asia’s top teams. Afghanistan has been drawn into Group C, alongside regional powerhouse Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, making qualification for the knockout stage a significant challenge.
The Asian Cup is regarded as Asia’s premier futsal competition and also serves as an important platform for emerging teams to gain international exposure at the continental level.
All matches of the tournament will be broadcast live by Ariana Television across Afghanistan, allowing fans nationwide to closely follow Afghanistan’s journey in the competition.
